Lake Las Vegas celebrates opening of Verona

Today, Lake Las Vegas celebrates the grand opening of Verona by Taylor Morrison, a neighborhood of 124 two-story floor plans in the award-winning master plan. Located near the main entrance of the community and near its popular Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, the homes offer options for dual primary suites and multigenerational living.

Today’s grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Verona’s sales office, 111 Via Magrini in Henderson. Taylor Morrison will be offering home shoppers coffee from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., cookies from Opportunity Village and a raffle.

“Verona is Taylor Morrison’s third neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas, and we couldn’t be prouder to introduce this collection of versatile homes that are very conveniently located in the community,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, which is developing Lake Las Vegas with its partner Cross Lake Partners. “Their two-story plans with options for dual primary suites will surely be popular among many home shoppers looking for versatile spaces in their new homes.”

At today’s event, guests will have the opportunity to preview the Magnolia, one of Verona’s three model homes. All three homes have three to five bedrooms, up to three baths and a two-car garage.

The Magnolia is a 2,468-square-foot home with a great room, dining room, covered porch and front courtyard. The Magnolia’s loft can be built as a fourth bedroom on the second level and its fifth bedroom can be built in place of the office on the first level.

Verona’s Maple and Laurel plans are under construction. The Maple is a 2,262-square-foot to 2,521-square-foot plan with a great room, open kitchen and gourmet cooking island. Homebuyers can convert the third and fourth bedrooms into a secondary primary suite or multigenerational living on the second level, and a fifth bedroom on the first level can be built instead of the office. For an added 259 square feet, homebuyers can also choose an optional game room on the second level.

The Laurel is a 2,241-square-foot home with a great room, dining room, covered porch and front courtyard. This home’s loft can be built as a fourth bedroom on the second level and its flex space can be built as a fifth bedroom, game room or office on the first level.

“We are very excited to open this community in beautiful Lake Las Vegas,” said Taylor Morrison Division President Kent Lay. “Lake Las Vegas has so much to offer and is such a unique master-planned community. I think our homes are the perfect complement for the community.

Verona by Taylor Morrison’s sales office will be open at Lake Las Vegas Thursdays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1-6 p.m. The sales office is at 111 Via Magrini. For more information, call 702-942-3301 or visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip. Residents enjoy the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, shopping, dining and entertainment options. Raintree Investment Corp. and Cross Lake Partners are the developers of Lake Las Vegas. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas, visit lakelasvegas.com.