Lake Las Vegas celebrates the holidays

Lake Las Vegas Live and veteran broadcaster Tony Cordasco have teamed up again this holiday season to host the annual Dasco Sweater Drive at Lake Las Vegas.

And the community will host several holiday-themed events in December, including Lake Las Vegas’ annual Santa Cruise, Ugly Sweater fashion show, Rudolph Neon Golf Cart Parade and a New Year’s Eve fireworks display over the lake. New and gently used adult-sized sweaters are being collected at all Lake Las Vegas amenities through Jan. 1.

“We are pleased to partner with Tony Cordasco again this year to host the Dasco Sweater Drive and give back to those in need,” said Andy Gil, director of media for Lake Las Vegas. “We are committed to helping the Las Vegas Rescue Mission achieve its mission and provide support for those who need it most this holiday season.”

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission, located in downtown Las Vegas, is a nonprofit group that feeds and helps provide shelter and necessities to homeless men, women and children in the valley. The group provides approximately 30,000 meals every month, with other supplies and clothing to those in need.

“The holidays are a great time to gather with friends and family and our events will celebrate the holiday spirit and season,” Gil said. “Residents and guests are invited to join in the Lake Las Vegas festivities, explore the community, and embrace the holiday cheer.”

Saturday

■ 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Lake Las Vegas Santa Cruise. Purchase tickets at lakelasvegas.com/events/santa-cruise.

■ 3 p.m.: Lake Las Vegas Live Dasco Sweater Drive Fashion Show and Ugly Sweater Creation Station.

■ 5 p.m.: Rudolph’s Neon Golf Cart Parade.

Sunday

■ 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Lake Las Vegas Santa Cruise.

Dec. 31

■ Midnight: New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

Drop-off locations for the Lake Las Vegas Live Dasco Sweater can be found online at lakelasvegas.com/events.

"We are grateful to have the support of community partners throughout Southern Nevada, with drop-off locations at all Greens &Proteins, Born &Raised (off-Strip), Galleria at Sunset, Marshall Injury Law and United Nissan among others," Gil said. "We appreciate the community's support in supporting the drive."

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Strip and downtown.

To visit Lake Las Vegas or the community's new-home developments, take the Beltway east and continue east on Lake Mead Parkway. Follow Lake Mead Parkway past Boulder Highway and turn left onto Lake Las Vegas Parkway.