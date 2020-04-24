Lake Las Vegas connects community while residents stay at home

During what may seem to be the longest part of Nevada’s statewide stay-at-home directive, one Henderson master plan is aiming to make the days a little easier for its residents.

New home neighborhoods remain open and selling while respecting the current guidelines, with virtual tours and special appointments available.

Patrick Parker is president of Raintree Investment Corp., which manages Lake Las Vegas. (Lake Las Vegas)

To support residents during the stay-at-home directive, Lake Las Vegas employees and managers have worked to connect the community in many areas. From fresh groceries at a neighborhood market and restaurant quality meals to virtual fitness classes and virtual photo contests, residents have options to boost their minds, bodies and spirits.

“Lake Las Vegas is a special place with people who really care about each other,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., which manages Lake Las Vegas. “Our neighborhood market, Seasons Grocery &Deli, is restocking regularly to get residents the necessities they need, and restaurants including Bayside Grille at Reflection Bay have been creating special meals for curbside pickup every day of the week.”

Lake Las Vegas executive chef Scott Commings, who won Season 12 of Fox’s “Hells Kitchen” and also owns The Stove restaurant in Henderson, has created daily meals for two for just $24.99 with generous shareable dishes including lasagna, pot roast, Salisbury steak and rotisserie chicken. Each daily meal includes salad and bread or potatoes. Commings also has created pop-up meals, including a multicourse Easter dinner with baskets of eggs, a barbecue meal and a Cajun-themed dining experience. Bayside Grille also offers a special curbside pickup menu every day with protein-based meals, pastas, sandwiches and salads.

“It’s nice to have a special meal to break up the week, and Scott’s curated menus have been greatly appreciated by the residents,” Parker said. “Restaurants in The Village at Lake Las Vegas also have curbside meal pickup available, so there are generally multiple dining options daily.” More information on Lake Las Vegas dining pickup can be found online at lakelasvegas.com.

The community also is lifting residents’ spirits with options for virtual fitness and fun. Lake Las Vegas Sports Club is providing daily virtual fitness classes that members can participate in with yoga, tai chi, strength and Pilates classes, among others.

“When we’re not spending as much time moving as we do in a normal day, these classes have been very meaningful to those who want to exercise their bodies and minds,” Parker said. “Just about any type of physical movement can have a positive effect on not only your health but your spirits during this time.”

And the community known for its popular annual events helped remind its fans what they love about Lake Las Vegas with a series of virtual photo contests. The first, a “Throwback” photo contest, invited fans to submit their favorite photo of Lake Las Vegas. The second invited participants to post their favorite Easter photos, and the third is the online “Lake Las Vegas &Friends Pet Show.”

Happening now through May 7, the Lake Las Vegas &Friends Pet Show invites participants to submit photos of their furry family members for a chance to win one of several prizes, including grocery and restaurant gift cards, pet-related prizes, entertainment gift cards and a one-night stay at the West Lake Las Vegas for the grand prize winner. The contest is presented in partnership with Pet Scene Magazine and Cadence Animal Hospital, with voting open through May 7 at lakelasvegas.com.

“We’re at home together, and fun distractions like these have been helpful for our community,” Parker said. “We are maintaining and creating human connections at a time when we aren’t able to be together in person. The community as a whole has connected in a whole new way during this time. We have found new ways to help those who need it and support our residents in every way we can.”

New home neighborhoods remain open and selling while respecting the current guidelines, with virtual tours and special appointments available.

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.