Lake Las Vegas Days to be held throughout May

Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced its Lake Las Vegas Days’ lineup of festivities throughout May. The annual series kicks off the season with a variety of community activities.

A highlight of Lake Las Vegas Days events includes:

■ May 2 — The third annual Sunset Symphony &Nevada Life Art Show to be held 5 p.m. Experience the Henderson Symphony Orchestra perform in the picturesque surroundings of Lake Las Vegas Resort. Guests are invited to bring a blanket and enjoy the evening show, free to the public. Guests also can peruse local art on display by resident and Southern Nevada artists, as part of the community’s annual artists showcase.

■ May 2-3 — The fifth annual Nevada Dragon boat Festival at 8 a.m. Thousands of dragon boat enthusiasts will descend upon The Village for this fun and spirited competition at the marina. Cheer on dragon boat competitors as they race across the lake in dragon boats that can reach up to 40 feet long. Spectators can enjoy a selection of food items, games and family activities throughout the festival. The event is free and open to the public. To register a team in the race, email dragonboatnv@gmail.com. For more details, visit dragonboatnv.com.

■ May 9 — Lake Las Vegas Water Sports Aqua Park will hold its grand opening. Lake Las Vegas Water Sports will unveil its 40,000-square-foot floating aqua park the Lake Las Vegas Marina, available only through the summer season. Guests who are 7 years old or older can enjoy a floating obstacle course featuring inflatable slides, swing, wiggle bridges, rock-climbing wall and a trampoline. Throughout May, guests are encouraged to bring children’s books to donate to Spread the Word Nevada and receive 10 percent off a ticket to the aqua park. For more information, visit lakelasvegaswatersports.com.

■ May 9-10 — All About Mom event will be held on Mother’s Day weekend. Give mom the Mother’s Day she’ll never forget. Enjoy a weekend celebration of moms with spa experiences at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort &Spa or the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort &Spa, as well as Mother’s Day brunch at Reflection Bay Golf Club. In honor of Mother’s Day weekend, visitors can donate children’s books in their mom’s name at Seasons Grocery &Deli at The Village. All books will be donated to Spread the Word Nevada. For more information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com/events/.

■ May 16 — Third annual Lake Las Vegas Sports Club Day will be held 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy free activities with your pets, friends and family including:

▶ Lennar’s Celebrity Chef Scott Commings Pancake Breakfast

▶ Del Webb &Pet Scene Magazine Pet Parade

▶ Blue Heron &Aetna Insurance Pickle Ball Tournament

▶ Woodside Homes BBQ By The Pool

▶ William Lyon Yoga With A View (Yoga Heaven)

▶ Sotheby’s HPGI Golf Showcase

■ May 16 — High Performance Golf Institute (HGPI) Demo Day will be held 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Check out new equipment, get a professional swing analysis from PGA Tour Pros and see HPGI’s new practice area behind the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and guests can enter to win prizes from event sponsors.

■ May 22-24 — Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf &Food Festival is a weekend tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club. Top five qualifying teams will play in the final on May 24 at the exclusive SouthShore Country Club. Following the tournament, guests can enjoy a Dine-Around tour of Lake Las Vegas on May 23 and the annual Lake Las Vegas Golf &Food Festival on May 24. The Golf &Food Fest is one of Lake Las Vegas’ top culinary events. Guests can enjoy wine and whiskey tastings, a silent auction for charity, complimentary beer and wine, local cuisine prepared by top-rated chefs, as well as live music by one of Las Vegas’ top dance bands, Zowie Bowie. Purchase tickets and register a team at lakelasvegasfestival.com.

■ May 24 — Lake Las Vegas Summer Fireworks Series Kickoff at 9 p.m. The Lake Las Vegas Food &Golf Fest ends with a bang as we kick off the Summer Fireworks series. Enjoy an extravagant fireworks display over the water. The fireworks show is free and open to the public.

■ May 30 — Lake Las Vegas Beer Festival will be held from 3-8 p.m. Sample more than 100 craft beers while enjoying live music lakeside.