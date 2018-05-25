Lake Las Vegas Days to hold events this weekend

Saturday, Lake Las Vegas hosts the Pulte Pet Parade, Viva La Paw Pet Fair and free pancake breakfast with celebrity chef Scott Commings at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. The pet parade begins at 8 a.m., with proceeds benefiting Friends for Las Vegas Police K9 and the Henderson Community Foundation.

Reflection Bay Golf Club will host the Lake Las Vegas Days Wine & Food Fest May 27 from 5-9 p.m., with live music on the water and a fireworks show capping off the night. (Lake Las Vegas)

Lake Las Vegas, a Henderson master-planned community, will host activities over the weekend. (Lake Las Vegas)

This weekend’s Lake Las Vegas Days events are expected to bring thousands to the Henderson lakeside community. Home shoppers looking for a unique opportunity to live lakeside can stop by community sales offices for Pulte Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, William Lyon Homes, Century Communities, Edward Homes, Lennar and the custom home sites at the Estates at Reflection Bay for information on the Lake Las Vegas lifestyle and amenities.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Village at Lake Las Vegas will host Wheels By The Water, a luxury, classic and celebrity car show. And from 2 to 8 p.m., the Village will host a free art show.

Sunday night, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas will host its official Lake Las Vegas Days birthday with a wine and food festival, highlighting more than 100 wines from restaurants within the Village at Lake Las Vegas. The celebration will include live entertainment from Strung Out Sessions and Frankie Moreno and a full fireworks show over the water at approximately 9 p.m. Proceeds from the birthday celebration will benefit Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and the Ogden Family Foundation.

“Lake Las Vegas has never been a more popular destination to live, work and play,” said Cody Winterton, executive vice president of Raintree Investment Corp., Lake Las Vegas’ managers. “With prices starting in the $300,000s and a wide variety of floor plans available, there are both affordable and luxury options to suit every lifestyle.”

To learn more about the home-buying opportunities available in Lake Las Vegas, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

Information on all Lake Las Vegas Days events, including prices for ticketed events, is available on-line at ilovelakelasvegas.com/lake-las-vegas-days/. Lake Las Vegas Days is presented by Henderson Hyundai.

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. To visit Lake Las Vegas Days or the community’s new home developments, take Interstate 215 east and continue east on Lake Mead Parkway. Follow Lake Mead Parkway past Boulder Highway, and turn left onto Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Or take U.S. Highway 95 south to Galleria Drive. Head east on Galleria Drive until it ends at Lake Las Vegas.