Lake Las Vegas estate hits market for $2,4M

An estate showcasing one of the only unobstructed views of The Las Vegas Strip in Henderson’s highly sought after and exclusive waterfront Lake Las Vegas community has hit the market for $2,425,000.

An estate showcasing one of the only unobstructed views of The Las Vegas Strip in Henderson’s highly sought after and exclusive waterfront Lake Las Vegas community has hit the market for $2,425,000. Ashley Toussaint with The Darin Marques Group at Huntington &Ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home at 41 Vista Outlook St. in the gated subdivision of The Peaks.

“Not only does the size of the lot set it apart from others, but it is also one of the only homes within the community offering the desert equivalent to an ocean view,” Toussaint said. “When it comes to looking for a property that has it all, this is it. From its convenient proximity to the lake and unobstructed view of the Strip on every level of the home, to the all-encompassing micro-local lifestyle it provides.”

Boasting more than 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, the property’s luxury features extend far outside of the home itself. The estate comes equipped with a brand-new electric ICON golf cart to navigate the golf cart permissive community and its amenities, which include dining, entertainment, award-winning golf courses and more.

It also provides residents with a waived $10,000 initiation credit to the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, offering access to its advanced fitness facility, personal trainers, indoor and outdoor sports and weekly social events.

“It is so much more than just a home, it is an unparalleled way of life, an all-inclusive community and tight-knit family,” said Kenny Gerenraich, the current owner and seller of the home, along with his wife, Lyda. “Residents only use their cars when leaving the community. You can get everywhere on a golf cart, making every day feel like a vacation.”

The ultra-modern estate underwent substantial interior and exterior upgrades, elevating its home automation technology, finishes and appliances.

“We turned it into a complete smart home, where everything can be controlled from your phone. We also installed high-quality tiling throughout every inch of the home, remodeled the indoor wet bar, built the outdoor kitchen and upgraded all the finishes,” Gerenraich said.

Nestled within a private enclave of homes, the contemporary oasis takes advantage of its 3,606 square feet of indoor living space across its five en suite bedrooms, six bathrooms, four-car garage with pebble coating, front and back facing private terraces, resort-style backyard and outdoor kitchen.

The code-operated wrought-iron main gate opens to a courtyard with dual access to both the garage and main entry. Once inside, a grand foyer leads guests to the downstairs en suite bedroom on one side and an upgraded wet bar to the other side. The custom-built wet bar is illuminated by LED lighting and includes floating shelves, a deep blue stone wall backsplash and built-in wine refrigerator.

Boasting a spacious layout, the wet bar seamlessly opens to the formal dining room and living area room, featuring oversized glass windows and a floor-to-ceiling marble stone accent wall. Just beyond the dining room is a spacious gourmet kitchen with ceiling-height glossed Euro-style cabinetry, granite countertops, an integrated Sub-Zero refrigerator, a centerpiece island and walk-in pantry.

The polished hardwood staircase leads to the home’s second level, showcasing a loft and three en suite bedrooms, with one offering a private front-facing balcony. The upstairs owner’s suite features expansive sliding glass doors that open to a covered outdoor terrace overlooking the backyard. The spa-like bath offers dual sinks, an oversized walk-in closet and custom mosaic tiled shower. The crowning touch is the attached office space boasting a direct view of the Strip.

The stunning indoor amenities are complimented by an equally mesmerizing backyard, flaunting a sparkling pool and infinity spa, a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, meticulously groomed landscaping with fruit trees, a covered lounge area, an elongated outdoor fire pit and dog run.

For more information about 41 Vista Outlook Street or to inquire about a tour, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

