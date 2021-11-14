Lake Las Vegas offers amenities, activities

Lake Las Vegas is a one-of-a-kind community. In a place where scenic hikes, paddle boarding, live music and happy hours are all within walking distance, neighbors become friends and friends become family. Whether you enjoy being active with friends and family or a glass of wine and live music, there is something for everyone who calls Lake Las Vegas home.

Lake Las Vegas golf community in Henderson offers a wide variety of amenities and activities for its residents. (Lake Las Vegas)

“Lake Las Vegas is a community that checks all the boxes for new homebuyers,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., master developer of Lake Las Vegas. “The opportunity to live in a community that offers so much more than just homes on a street has attracted people from all over the country.”

Lake Las Vegas residents have access to a variety of state-of-the-art fitness and sports opportunities throughout the community. The Lake Las Vegas Sports Club is equipped with an advanced workout facility that offers group classes, personal training, pickleball and tennis. The Sports Club also hosts weekly social events, including Friday night happy hours with recent live performance from Cali Tucker, “The Voice” Season 6 contestant and niece of American country music legend Tanya Tucker, and an exclusive private performance from the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

“What makes Lake Las Vegas so unique is that there is not another place in Southern Nevada where residents can enjoy such diverse community benefits,” Parker said.

The Sports Club is a place that really brings neighbors together, and has become the perfect place to relax and learn. Members have access to massage and facial stretch therapy, family and lap pools, game room and a spa. The club hosts weekly financial workshops and LLV University on Friday nights, an educational event that features a new speaker every week.

Residents also enjoy access to the “Best of Las Vegas” Gold winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, an 18-hole course that is home to the High Performance Golf Institute (HPGI) and a 32,000-square-foot clubhouse. The clubhouse features year-round events and everyday dining at the Bayside Grill.

Just across the 320-acre lake is The Village, an entertainment hub with 12 eateries and a neighborhood grocery store — Seasons Grocery and Deli — fit to satisfy all foodies. The lakeside restaurants feature diverse menu selections and front-row seats to live music on the floating stage during the weekends.

The Village is also home to the La Contessa Yacht and Lake Las Vegas Water Sports, where residents can explore the lake by paddle board, pedal boat, kayak and electric Duffy boat, as well as test their wakeboarding skills at the cable park. The lake also offers flyboarding experiences and a 40,000-square-foot inflatable aqua park throughout the summer months.

Surrounding the lake are miles of mountain ranges ideal for hiking and biking along the trails with a neighbor or your furry friends. Unlike the common suburban neighborhood, Lake Las Vegas offers resort-style living with two prestigious hotels, The Westin Resort and Spa and The Hilton Resort and Spa. Residents can enjoy a variety of dining options, events and an opportune place for family and friends to visit.

For more information about Lake Las Vegas’ amenities and events, visit lakelasvegas.com.