72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas offers amenities, activities

Provided Content
November 14, 2021 - 9:28 am
 
Lake Las Vegas golf community in Henderson offers a wide variety of amenities and activities fo ...
Lake Las Vegas golf community in Henderson offers a wide variety of amenities and activities for its residents. (Lake Las Vegas)

Lake Las Vegas is a one-of-a-kind community. In a place where scenic hikes, paddle boarding, live music and happy hours are all within walking distance, neighbors become friends and friends become family. Whether you enjoy being active with friends and family or a glass of wine and live music, there is something for everyone who calls Lake Las Vegas home.

“Lake Las Vegas is a community that checks all the boxes for new homebuyers,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., master developer of Lake Las Vegas. “The opportunity to live in a community that offers so much more than just homes on a street has attracted people from all over the country.”

Lake Las Vegas residents have access to a variety of state-of-the-art fitness and sports opportunities throughout the community. The Lake Las Vegas Sports Club is equipped with an advanced workout facility that offers group classes, personal training, pickleball and tennis. The Sports Club also hosts weekly social events, including Friday night happy hours with recent live performance from Cali Tucker, “The Voice” Season 6 contestant and niece of American country music legend Tanya Tucker, and an exclusive private performance from the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

“What makes Lake Las Vegas so unique is that there is not another place in Southern Nevada where residents can enjoy such diverse community benefits,” Parker said.

The Sports Club is a place that really brings neighbors together, and has become the perfect place to relax and learn. Members have access to massage and facial stretch therapy, family and lap pools, game room and a spa. The club hosts weekly financial workshops and LLV University on Friday nights, an educational event that features a new speaker every week.

Residents also enjoy access to the “Best of Las Vegas” Gold winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, an 18-hole course that is home to the High Performance Golf Institute (HPGI) and a 32,000-square-foot clubhouse. The clubhouse features year-round events and everyday dining at the Bayside Grill.

Just across the 320-acre lake is The Village, an entertainment hub with 12 eateries and a neighborhood grocery store — Seasons Grocery and Deli — fit to satisfy all foodies. The lakeside restaurants feature diverse menu selections and front-row seats to live music on the floating stage during the weekends.

The Village is also home to the La Contessa Yacht and Lake Las Vegas Water Sports, where residents can explore the lake by paddle board, pedal boat, kayak and electric Duffy boat, as well as test their wakeboarding skills at the cable park. The lake also offers flyboarding experiences and a 40,000-square-foot inflatable aqua park throughout the summer months.

Surrounding the lake are miles of mountain ranges ideal for hiking and biking along the trails with a neighbor or your furry friends. Unlike the common suburban neighborhood, Lake Las Vegas offers resort-style living with two prestigious hotels, The Westin Resort and Spa and The Hilton Resort and Spa. Residents can enjoy a variety of dining options, events and an opportune place for family and friends to visit.

For more information about Lake Las Vegas’ amenities and events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

MOST READ
1
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
Slots player hits $1M jackpot on Strip
2
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
$10K credit card gamble pays off with WSOP Main Event cash
3
Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’
Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’
4
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
5
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chris Bishop
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: NOV. 13
Provided Content

Las Vegas Realtors presented its annual awards this week to some of its leading and longtime members. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) presented its awards during an in-person event Nov. 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Work on a low-income housing development has stated in North Las Vegas. The 156-unit housing co ...
Lake Mead West Apartments breaks ground in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

A new affordable housing development is coming to North Las Vegas. On Monday, the city of North Las Vegas and its development partner Foresight Cos. will officially break ground on Lake Mead West Apartments, a 156-unit housing community at 3300 Coran Lane near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, directly across from Ollie Detwiler Elementary School.

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community in downtown Las Vegas, recently sold a two-st ...
Juhl announces sale of penthouse for $1.1M
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has announced the $1.1 million sale of its two-story, 14th-floor penthouse. The price per square foot was $584, the highest for a downtown condominium sold in recent years. Today, fewer than 125 condo-homes remain for purchase.

This 1963 Palm Springs home features a partially enclosed outdoor space, which is set under a s ...
Sixties Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M
Provided Content

The 2,790-square-foot home showcases a striking half-moon circular shape, designed by the renowned architect R. Denzil Lee. The unique layout features a split floor plan with two primary bedrooms, plus an additional third bedroom and four baths.

Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons makes the first donation at the "Giving Machine&quo ...
Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds helps debut The Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

The 2021 holiday season at Downtown Summerlin is also the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, the destination is excited and proud to provide guests with many unique and meaningful opportunities to give back this year.

Las Vegas downtown high-rise, Juhl, welcomes its newest resident, The Agency, a global real est ...
Beverly Hills-based real estate brokerage opens office in Juhl
Provided Content

The luxury condominium community Juhl, which spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and set the standard for urban-inspired loft-style condo living in Southern Nevada, welcomes its newest resident, The Agency, a global real estate brokerage.

Downtown Summerlin will kick of the holiday season Nov. 12. Festivities include visits from San ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2021 holiday season
Provided Content

The 2021 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 12 with the arrival of Santa Claus and the opening of Rock Rink, the popular outdoor ice-skating rink on The Lawn and presented this year by Live Nation.

The Moving Our Community initiative, which was developed by Move 4 Less, helps local families w ...
Move 4 Less applications for free services available
Provided Content

People who have to move and need help with moving costs can apply for assistance with the third cycle of the Moving Our Community initiative. Developed by Move 4 Less, the program helps local families who have to relocate from their current residence due to COVID-19-triggered economic or other financial issues.

Overlook is one of two Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods that recently opened in the master-planne ...
Tri Pointe opens two neighborhoods in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes, with a legacy of building homes in Nevada for more than 70 years, has announced the opening of two new neighborhoods in Summerlin West’s Redpoint district: Kings Canyon and Overlook. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the Summerlin West area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

Trilogy by Shea Homes will showcase its new age-qualified community within the Sunstone master ...
Trilogy Sunstone showcases eight new model homes
Provided Content

Trilogy Sunstone, a new age-qualified community offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes within the Sunstone master plan, has announced the grand opening of eight new model homes. The community recently hosted an event and welcomed more than 600 homebuyers to tour this new 55-plus resort community in northwest Las Vegas.