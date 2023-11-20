56°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes

Provided Content
November 20, 2023 - 8:32 am
 
Lennar Reverie by Lennar at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson is providing prospective homebuyers wit ...
Lennar Reverie by Lennar at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson is providing prospective homebuyers with an opportunity to save money.

Lennar’s Reverie at Lake Las Vegas is streamlining the homebuying process with move-in ready homes and an easier way to save.

“There is no easier way to buy a home than through a new homebuilder, and our valued builder partners at Lake Las Vegas not only make the process quick and fun, and they also have homes that are ready for move-in before the holidays,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., the developer of Lake Las Vegas. “We hope to welcome more friends and neighbors to Lake Las Vegas with Lennar’s move-in-ready offerings.”

Reverie at Lake Las Vegas is providing prospective homebuyers with an opportunity for financing at a below-market rate. Purchasers can receive up to $60,000 toward special financing upon qualifying through Lennar Mortgage.

Reverie by Lennar boasts four distinct floor plans: Antoinette, Pioneer, Elizabeth and Ethan. The single-story homes range from 2,289 square feet to 2,668 square feet with three to four bedrooms and 2½ to three baths. Prices start in the high $600,000s.

The Antoinette is a contemporary single-story home design with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a three-car garage. This 2,668-square-foot home is the ultimate floor plan for privacy, including an owner’s suite located toward the back corner of the home, while the two secondary bedrooms both have direct access to their own full bath.

The Antoinette also offers a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen that neighbors a nook for casual dining, an open living room and a covered patio for outdoor entertaining.

The Pioneer is a modern single-story plan with four bedrooms, three baths and a three-car garage. The 2,289-square-foot layout features a Next Gen suite, which includes a separate entrance, kitchenette, bedroom and bath, allowing relatives and guests to live independently.

The main home offers an open-plan layout among a living room and dining room for creating shared moments and a kitchen designed for cooking connoisseurs to enjoy. It also encompasses a retreat-like luxe owner’s suite with a story-book walk-in closet. The backyard includes covered patios with room for a pool and spa.

The Elizabeth is a family-friendly single-story home, which features three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a four-car garage with convenient recreational vehicle parking. At the heart of the 2,516-square-foot layout is a living room that blends seamlessly with the modern kitchen and dining room. Connected to the dining room are sliding glass doors, which lead to the covered patio, making the perfect indoor-outdoor entertaining environment.

The Elizabeth plan’s owner’s suite offers direct access to the spacious backyard and patio. The remaining secondary bedrooms share a bath, and all three bedrooms include walk-in closets.

The Ethan is a single-story home that showcases a four-car tandem garage that provides plenty of extra storage space. The floor plan offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and 2,515 square feet of living space. This open-plan layout includes a living room that melds seamlessly with the kitchen and dining room, which features sliding-glass doors leading out to the covered patio for indoor-outdoor entertaining.

The owner’s suite is tucked toward the back and comes complete with a spa-like bath and direct access to the covered patio. The two secondary bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill style bath off the entry.

All homes offer Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included package and have built-in amenities such as stainless-steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and a home automation package.

The home shopping experience has never been easier with Lennar’s unique “tour on your own time” feature. Those interested in viewing the Reverie model homes can simply schedule a self-guided tour online or set up a personalized appointment with a new home consultant.

The hillside community is just a short drive from Lake Las Vegas’ state-of-the-art amenities, including the two champion golf courses, the High Performance Golf Institute, miles of scenic hiking and biking trails, the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club and The Village with more than 15 stores and restaurants including Season’s Grocery &Deli.

For more information on Reverie, call 800-509-9720 or visit lennar.com/new-homes/nevada.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about new homes at Lake Las Vegas, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

MOST READ
1
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
2
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
3
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
4
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
5
He gets his way: Wahlberg sets Las Vegas Strip film premiere
He gets his way: Wahlberg sets Las Vegas Strip film premiere
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin has a number of public art installations throughout the master plan, including recent ...
Summerlin features public art, historic memorials
Provided Content

Summerlin features a growing number of public art installations that help to create a strong sense of place and build community pride while adding color and meaning to special spaces.

Downtown Summerlinis is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season ki ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2023 holiday season
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the urban core of the Summerlin, is once again Southern Nevada’s holiday headquarters. The 2023 season kicks off in November with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink on Nov. 17.

For the second year, the Southern Paiute and Culture District was a popular addition to the Sum ...
Summerlin recognizes Native American heritage month
Provided Content

In October, Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core, hosted the Southern Paiute and Culture District during the 27th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts.

Models in Modena l start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,672 square feet to 2,119 squar ...
Century Communities showcases homes at Cadence
Provided Content

Cadence offers a selection of new homes in Century Communities’ Glenmore I and II, Somerville, Alderidge and Modena I and II collections.

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a rec ...
Summerlin near Red Rock National Conservation Area
Provided Content

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a recent blog published by CNN. The list was compiled based on proximity to green spaces, hiking trails, waterfalls and mountains.

Lake Las Vegas' will kick of its Halloween Golf Cart Parade festivities on Oct. 28 with the car ...
Lake Las Vegas to host Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas is gearing up for its spookiest event of the season. Southern Nevada’s top-rated lakeside community will host its popular Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Village at Lake Las Vegas.

Vireo by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin West. Vireo offers five ...
Vireo opens in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Vireo by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to join the line-up of new neighborhoods in Summerlin West.

This Laguna Beach contemporary Mediterranean mansion offers 180-degree ocean vistas. It has bee ...
Laguna Beach mansion lists for $5.5M
Provided Content

Perched atop the hills of Laguna Beach, a contemporary Mediterranean estate boasting 180-degree ocean vistas has hit the market for $5,495,000.

The seventh annual Chalktober Fest featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatabl ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon to host Chalktober Fest Oct. 14
Sponsored Content

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration during its seventh annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktober Fest, a festival welcoming the fall season featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables and pumpkin patch, set for Oct. 14 at Skye Canyon Park (10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

More stories
$15M Summerlin home comes with an amenity like no other — a Ferrari
$15M Summerlin home comes with an amenity like no other — a Ferrari
Canyon Gate Country Club home lists for $1.8M
Canyon Gate Country Club home lists for $1.8M
Work starts on Cello Tower high-rise at Symphony Park
Work starts on Cello Tower high-rise at Symphony Park
$34M mansion lists in time for F1; Prince of Brunei’s estate under contract
$34M mansion lists in time for F1; Prince of Brunei’s estate under contract
Century Communities showcases homes at Cadence
Century Communities showcases homes at Cadence
Luxury homebuilding goes green: Sustainable mansions use less resources
Luxury homebuilding goes green: Sustainable mansions use less resources