Lake Las Vegas offers summer staycations

Through mid-July, Henderson’s only waterfront master-planned community is accepting registrations for two staycations that will be awarded in late July. Winners will spend a weekend exploring its resort-style destinations with an expansive experience designed to showcase everything the lakeside community has to offer.

Through mid-July, Lake Las Vegas will accept registrations for two staycations that will be awarded in late July. (Lake Las Vegas)

Lake Las Vegas will randomly select two winners to enjoy the two-night getaway. (Lake Las Vegas)

Lake Las Vegas. (Lake Las Vegas)

Lake Las Vegas Lake Las Vegas will randomly select two winners to enjoy the two-night getaway. Winners will stay at one of the community’s renowned resorts, The Hilton Resort and Spa or The Westin Resort and Spa.

With the summer months underway and temperatures on the rise, Lake Las Vegas is offering an opportunity to beat the heat, relax and enjoy a resort-style experience. Whether you are looking to soak up the sun beachside, dine at award-winning restaurants or set sail on the 320-acre lake, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Lake Las Vegas this summer.

Through mid-July, Henderson’s only waterfront master-planned community is accepting registrations for two staycations that will be awarded in late July. Winners will spend a weekend exploring its resort-style destinations with an expansive experience designed to showcase everything the lakeside community has to offer.

Lake Las Vegas will randomly select two winners to enjoy the two-night getaway. Winners will stay at one of the community’s renowned resorts, The Hilton Resort and Spa or The Westin Resort and Spa. Subject to availability and confirmed reservations, winners receive a dinner and round of golf for two, several gift cards to attractions and stores located in The Village and a water sports experience.

“The entire community has come together to make this giveaway possible by donating their services and time to ensure our guests receive the full Lake Las Vegas experience,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp. and developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Our staycations have grown to become a popular attraction among locals and residents, which is why we are eager to bring them back this summer.”

Once each guest is checked into their weekend getaway, they can kick off their summer vacation with a round of golf at Reflection Bay, an award-winning 18-hole Jack Nicklaus designed course, styling services from PARIZ Salon, an electric bike ride from Pedego, a taste of refreshing gelato from Bellalinda and a sunset boat ride provided by Lake Las Vegas Water Sports.

Enter to win a Lake Las Vegas Staycation by signing up for the community’s LakeStyle newsletter online. Lake Las Vegas is accepting entries from now until mid-July. To learn more about the staycation or to enter, visit lakelasvegas.com/SummerStaycation.

The 3,600-acre resort community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

Lake Las Vegas is selling an array of new homes, including town homes and custom estates, from Southern Nevada’s most trusted builders including Pulte, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers and Blue Heron. For more information, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.