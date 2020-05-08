95°F
Lake Las Vegas opens outdoor fitness activities

May 8, 2020 - 3:09 pm
 

Lake Las Vegas, Henderson’s only waterfront master plan, continues its new-home sales with communities from trusted builders including Blue Heron, Pulte, Lennar, Woodside Homes, Del Webb and Taylor Morrison Homes.

“Both longtime and brand-new residents to Lake Las Vegas have found a new appreciation for what makes this community special,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., which manages Lake Las Vegas. “It is secluded from the busy parts of the city but still has the perfect mix of fitness and social options, along with stores and services you appreciate having close to home.”

A variety of new-home options continues to be available for sale at Lake Las Vegas, including town homes, single-story homes, two-story homes, semi-custom homes and custom homes and home sites.

The community has found many fans over the past few years, with both sports and entertainment celebrities seen frequently at its neighborhood market, Seasons Grocery &Deli, on the trails and out on the golf course.

“All of our outdoor fitness activities are open,” said Dann Battistone, general manager of the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. “Our pickleball and tennis programs have resumed, and indoor fitness programs continue to be conducted virtually. Our golf academy and golf courses have resumed operations and residents are taking advantage of the numerous biking and hiking trails throughout Lake Las Vegas. Whether you’re a Spartan level athlete or just like to walk your dog in the afternoons, you can get a workout here.”

Southern Nevada real estate executives report more homeowners are seeing Lake Las Vegas as one of the top communities they are looking at for their new homes.

“There is a whole new appreciation for single-family homes and communities with amenities,” said Gene Northup, owner of Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty. Northup also represents Lake Las Vegas’ award-winning custom home, Water’s Edge, which is available for sale. “People want a home of their own instead of high-rise living with shared amenities and services. They want their own yards, places to walk and exercise and the resort-style living to which they have become accustomed.”

“Real estate is still a busy industry in Southern Nevada,” Northup said. “People are still looking for new homes. They want a quiet place where they can be closer to nature and block out a bit of the bright lights and noise of the city.”

Among the new-home neighborhoods at Lake Las Vegas is the newly opened Del Webb Lake Las Vegas, with nine floor plans with up to four bedrooms, up to 3½ baths and two or three-car garages. The premier 55-plus active adult community is the first Del Webb development in Southern Nevada in the past 10 years.

“Del Webb Lake Las Vegas is the largest new-home neighborhood selling in the community, and has been very well-received by both locals and those looking to relocate from places like Southern California, Chicago and the Midwest,” Parker said. “Our great weather most of the year, combined with attractive tax structures and great entertainment and dining, have made this a top destination for retirees.”

All Lake Las Vegas new-home neighborhoods are near the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, which has two PGA Tour pros on staff and recently opened the High Performance Golf Institute, which is training some of the country’s top youth golfers.

Lake Las Vegas Resort surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. For more information on all new home communities at Lake Las Vegas, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

