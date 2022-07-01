94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas retreat lists for $3.85M

Sponsored Content
July 1, 2022 - 12:49 pm
 
Updated July 5, 2022 - 11:17 am
This 5,000-square-foot Lake Las Vegas retreat has been listed for $3,850,000. (Coldwell Banker ...
This 5,000-square-foot Lake Las Vegas retreat has been listed for $3,850,000. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The second floor is accessed through a floating staircase leading to an upper bridge that overl ...
The second floor is accessed through a floating staircase leading to an upper bridge that overlooks with glass railings and 360-degree views. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The great room has glass walls that provides views of Lake Las Vegas. (Coldwell Banker Premier ...
The great room has glass walls that provides views of Lake Las Vegas. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
Adjacent to this great room space is a gourmet kitchen, ample custom cabinetry and an island wi ...
Adjacent to this great room space is a gourmet kitchen, ample custom cabinetry and an island with casual seating. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
One of four bedrooms. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
One of four bedrooms. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
Master bedroom. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
Master bedroom. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
Master bath. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
Master bath. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
Master closet. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
Master closet. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The kitchen. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The kitchen. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The living room. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The living room. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The home has indoor and outdoor living features. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The home has indoor and outdoor living features. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The pool. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
The pool. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A gathering place near the pool. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)
A gathering place near the pool. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

In a setting of rare beauty with every detail designed toward the finest well-appointed, yet comfortable, lifestyle, this more than 5,000-square-foot property, priced at $3,850,000, is represented by broker Kim Chitwood of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. It is available for viewing by appointment at 103 Del Coseo St. in Henderson.

Located in a private gated enclave at Lake Las Vegas, this turnkey residence offers unobstructed panoramic views that encompass the lake, the adjacent Reflection Bay Golf Course and The Village just across the water. Architecturally contemporary in design with a sophisticated presence, it is a home that places nature, solitude, recreation and entertainment all easily within daily grasp in ways uncommonly imagined.

Featuring four bedrooms and six baths in 5,003 square feet, the entire home displays fine finishes and furnishings throughout and has been custom decorated with both beauty and comfort in mind. Several interior upgrades include imported Italian wallpaper, Restoration Hardware lighting, automated window coverings, upscale appliance and fixtures and fine furnishings.

The property, built in 2021, also includes a wide array of the latest in energy-efficient features. Perhaps the most notable of these is the fully paid for and operational, complete-home solar energy system — lowering the electric bill to less than $20 a month.

The planners of this dual-level design, inspired by the property location itself, seamlessly merged dynamic indoor and outdoor spaces to maximum use and enjoyment.

Entry to the home is itself a statement, through a spacious foyer and wet bar area that leads to a generous gathering space (great room) of high volume and expansive disappearing glass walls. This pairs with enormous views through the covered veranda, across the infinity-edge pool with spa, cabana, outdoor kitchen and sunken fire pit, then on to the inviting blue waters of Lake Las Vegas itself.

Next to the great room space is a gourmet kitchen, ample custom cabinetry and an island with casual seating. Beyond the kitchen is found the formal dining room that presents itself with corner multi-slide doors exiting directly to the multiple rear yard amenities.

The owner’s suite is on the first level and occupies an entire wing. It is a restorative living area of relaxing proportions — accessed through a private vestibule that enters into the bedroom. Continuing on, it includes a spa-inspired bath, an expansive walk-in closet with custom built-ins, and an oversized retreat with stunning views and private access to the covered veranda.

The second floor is accessed through a floating staircase leading to an upper bridge that overlooks with glass railings and 360-degree views. Also upstairs, are three additional bedrooms built en suite, with an entertainment loft inclusive of bar and powder bath. One bedroom and the loft each include a covered deck overlooking both pool and lake.

And certainly not to be left out is the spacious three-car garage with glass-front garage doors, built-in cabinetry, epoxy floors, shelving and an electric car charger.

To schedule a tour or for additional information, call Kim Chitwood at 702-303-0175. You can also contact via email at kim.chitwood@cbvegas.com.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty

In 1998, husband-and-wife real estate team Bob and Molly Hamrick purchased Coldwell Banker Premier Realty in Las Vegas. During the first decade under their direction, the company grew by almost 400 percent to become one of the top Coldwell Banker franchises in the U.S.

Since then the momentum has carried forward to the point where Coldwell Banker Premier Realty has consistently — year after year — ranked in the top 10 out of 1,200 Coldwell Banker companies. That places the company among the top 1 percent of all real estate companies nationwide.

With more than 250 agents working out of campuses in Summerlin, Green Valley and the northwest, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is ready, willing and able to handle real estate needs for clients throughout Southern Nevada. For more information, visit cbvegas.com.

MOST READ
1
2 downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
2 downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
2
Former McDonald’s employee spit in customer’s drink, police say
Former McDonald’s employee spit in customer’s drink, police say
3
REMEMBER WHEN: Vintage pools on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Vintage pools on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
4
CCSD, desperate for teachers, suspends early retirement incentive
CCSD, desperate for teachers, suspends early retirement incentive
5
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, offers affordable tic ...
Las Vegas Ballpark offers summer fun
Provided Content

A real-life field of dreams, Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators of the Pacific Coast League, is a home run — not just for the Summerlin community but for the entire Las Vegas Valley.

Seattle couple Brooks and Cassandra Stoner recently built their dream retirement town home at C ...
Tri Pointe offers Capri at Inspirada
Provided Content

Located off Bicentennial Parkway in west Henderson at Inspirada, Capri is a vibrant town home community featuring four distinct modern two-story floor plans with private backyards and access to the parks and walking trails, making the Inspirada master plan a great place to live.

Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood in the Redpoint Square district ...
Tri Pointe Arroyo’s Edge in Summerlin West opens June 26
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes announces its newest neighborhood of Arroyo’s Edge, a single-family detached community in Summerlin West’s Redpoint Square district overlooking the Las Vegas Valley.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will mark its 28th year on July 4. (Summerlin)
Summerlin to celebrate Fourth of July
Provided Content

The entire Las Vegas Valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

Move 4 Less Pictured are last year's Create Your Dream House Art Contest winners with their cr ...
Move 4 Less to hold Create Your Dream Home Art Contest for kids
Provided Content

Local youths are invited to create their “dream home” from a box for a chance to win electronics, gift cards and school supplies. Local moving company Move 4 Less is sponsoring the Create Your Dream Home Art Contest. The only rule is for kids to let their imaginations run wild in decorating or making a box — a minimum of 18-inches wide — into their desired home.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 18
PROVIDED CONTENT

MG Properties, a private San Diego-based real estate investor, owner, and operator has acquired the 275-unit Verona Apartments in Henderson.

Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes is one of 11 neighborhoods in Summerlin that is down to ...
11 Summerlin neighborhoods near sell-out
Provided Content

Eleven neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods offering even fewer homes and nearing sell-out. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Arioso is one of 13 affordable senior housing communities by Ovation Design & Development. (Ova ...
Affordable senior apartments to open
Provided Content

Ovation Design Development, a local multifamily housing developer, held the grand opening of Arioso, a 195-unit affordable rental community for qualified low-income seniors in southwest Las Vegas. The complex is part of Ovation’s commitment to provide high-quality living centers, complete with recreational and resident service components, for low-income seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes.

Henderson master-planned community Cadence offers amenities like the 50-acre Central Park. (Cad ...
Cadence kicks off summer with quick move-in options
Provided Content

Ranked as one of the nation’s Top 10 best selling master-planned communities, Cadence in Henderson offers quick move-in options for future residents to experience their dream home and community amenities in as little as 30 to 60 days.

As summer heats up, so does the fun at Downtown Summerlin, including the Summerlin Sounds summe ...
Summer fun at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

The Summerlin Sounds summer concert series kicked off June 8 and runs every Wednesday through July 13.