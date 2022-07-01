Lake Las Vegas retreat lists for $3.85M

Located in a private gated enclave at Lake Las Vegas, this turnkey residence offers unobstructed panoramic views that encompass the lake, the adjacent Reflection Bay Golf Course and The Village just across the water.

This 5,000-square-foot Lake Las Vegas retreat has been listed for $3,850,000. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

The second floor is accessed through a floating staircase leading to an upper bridge that overlooks with glass railings and 360-degree views. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

The great room has glass walls that provides views of Lake Las Vegas. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

Adjacent to this great room space is a gourmet kitchen, ample custom cabinetry and an island with casual seating. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

One of four bedrooms. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

Master bedroom. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

Master bath. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

Master closet. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

The kitchen. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

The living room. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

The home has indoor and outdoor living features. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

The pool. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

A gathering place near the pool. (Coldwell Banker Premier Realty)

In a setting of rare beauty with every detail designed toward the finest well-appointed, yet comfortable, lifestyle, this more than 5,000-square-foot property, priced at $3,850,000, is represented by broker Kim Chitwood of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. It is available for viewing by appointment at 103 Del Coseo St. in Henderson.

Located in a private gated enclave at Lake Las Vegas, this turnkey residence offers unobstructed panoramic views that encompass the lake, the adjacent Reflection Bay Golf Course and The Village just across the water. Architecturally contemporary in design with a sophisticated presence, it is a home that places nature, solitude, recreation and entertainment all easily within daily grasp in ways uncommonly imagined.

Featuring four bedrooms and six baths in 5,003 square feet, the entire home displays fine finishes and furnishings throughout and has been custom decorated with both beauty and comfort in mind. Several interior upgrades include imported Italian wallpaper, Restoration Hardware lighting, automated window coverings, upscale appliance and fixtures and fine furnishings.

The property, built in 2021, also includes a wide array of the latest in energy-efficient features. Perhaps the most notable of these is the fully paid for and operational, complete-home solar energy system — lowering the electric bill to less than $20 a month.

The planners of this dual-level design, inspired by the property location itself, seamlessly merged dynamic indoor and outdoor spaces to maximum use and enjoyment.

Entry to the home is itself a statement, through a spacious foyer and wet bar area that leads to a generous gathering space (great room) of high volume and expansive disappearing glass walls. This pairs with enormous views through the covered veranda, across the infinity-edge pool with spa, cabana, outdoor kitchen and sunken fire pit, then on to the inviting blue waters of Lake Las Vegas itself.

Next to the great room space is a gourmet kitchen, ample custom cabinetry and an island with casual seating. Beyond the kitchen is found the formal dining room that presents itself with corner multi-slide doors exiting directly to the multiple rear yard amenities.

The owner’s suite is on the first level and occupies an entire wing. It is a restorative living area of relaxing proportions — accessed through a private vestibule that enters into the bedroom. Continuing on, it includes a spa-inspired bath, an expansive walk-in closet with custom built-ins, and an oversized retreat with stunning views and private access to the covered veranda.

The second floor is accessed through a floating staircase leading to an upper bridge that overlooks with glass railings and 360-degree views. Also upstairs, are three additional bedrooms built en suite, with an entertainment loft inclusive of bar and powder bath. One bedroom and the loft each include a covered deck overlooking both pool and lake.

And certainly not to be left out is the spacious three-car garage with glass-front garage doors, built-in cabinetry, epoxy floors, shelving and an electric car charger.

To schedule a tour or for additional information, call Kim Chitwood at 702-303-0175. You can also contact via email at kim.chitwood@cbvegas.com.

