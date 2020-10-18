77°F
Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend kicks off

October 18, 2020 - 10:28 am
 

The award-winning Lake Las Vegas community is kicking off fall with its weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event featuring a series of activities, including pickleball and tennis tournaments, community runs, biking challenges and golf demonstrations. Guests will have the chance to explore Lake Las Vegas’ newest communities. The event runs Oct. 15-18. Visitors are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the community to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend. Most events will be held at Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, 101 Via Vin Santo. For additional information about the Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event, visit lakelasvegas.com/explore/. Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend will include:

Oct. 15, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club Fitness Challenge

Experience Lake Las Vegas through a series of outdoor exercises, including mountainside hikes, trail runs and guided meditation. This monthlong challenge benefits participants by improving mood, quality of sleep and reducing stress. From Oct. 15 through Nov. 15, participants will receive weekly physical activity suggestions to hike, walk, bike ride or run. They also will have the option to participate in an online meditation or mat Pilates class and follow fitness, health and wellness tips. The Fitness Challenge is free and open to the public. For more information about the challenge, visit lakelasvegas.com/explore.

8 a.m., Group Bicycle Ride through Lake Las Vegas

Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend will kick off the weekend with a 6-mile bike ride through the lakeside community. Riders will meet at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. Registration is not required.

Oct. 16-17, first Lake Las Vegas Sports Club Fall Pickleball Classic

At 9 a.m., soak up the sun and put your pickleball skills to the test in this daylong tournament. Players can enter in women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles matches. This event is open to members both days and to the public on Saturday. Email LLVsport@lakelasvegas.com to enter.

Oct. 16-17, First Lake Las Vegas Sports Club Fall Tennis Classic

At 10 a.m., take advantage of the fall weather and enjoy some friendly competition in this two-day tennis tournament. Doubles events will be held on Friday and singles events will be held on Saturday. This event is open to members both days and to the public on Saturday.

Oct. 17 Titleist and Callaway Golf Demo Day

This event is free and open to the public. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out the latest equipment by Titleist or Callaway and take some swings at the High Performance Golf Institute’s exclusive two-tiered private practice tee adjacent to Lake Las Vegas Parkway. For more information, call 702-740-4653.

Oct. 17-18, West Coast Open Water Championships 2020

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. America’s top swimmers will compete in a two-day championship tournament at the lake, sanctioned by USA Swimming. The 2021 Olympic Swim team will be contending against 10 U.S. National team members for first place. Overall, more than 10 states will be represented in the tournament across six race categories, including several swimmers from Southern Nevada. All participants and observers are required to follow CDC guidelines to ensure a safe and fun event.

Oct. 17-18, Lake Las Vegas Passport

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can get an exclusive tour through the Lake Las Vegas Passport event to view the newest communities — Varenna by Woodside Homes, Armano by Lennar and Amberock by Richmond American Homes. Guests can pick up a passport at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. To learn more about these communities, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

Uri Vaknin
Vegas high-rise developer launches podcast
A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village offers a dog wash option that’s fully custom ...
Summerlin loves our dogs
With nearly 150 floor plans in 31 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Norida “Nhorry” Aul and her dog, Hachi, enjoy Cadence's nearby dog parks and dog-friendly a ...
Cadence home to many single-person households
When Norida “Nhorry” Aul was looking to move into a new space, she knew that she wanted an area where she felt safe as well as a home large enough where she and her furry friend, Hachi, could live and play. She immediately knew she was home upon stepping foot into her Woodside Homes house in Cadence.

The Cobalt Plan One model home in Skye Canyon is fully furnished, landscaped and ready for move ...
Pardee showcases Cobalt in Skye Canyon
Move-in-ready Cobalt homes in Skye Canyon, including the fully furnished Plan One model, are featured during Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event, which ends next weekend. The homes are being shown by appointment only.

Jennifer Mount
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Colliers International | Las Vegas welcomed Jennifer Mount, CPM, as the firm’s newest property manager. Mount will be responsible for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate consisting of retail, light industrial and office.

The Sandstone floor plan at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the Mesa village features a built-in ...
Summerlin homes offer multiuse garage spaces
The garage may be one of a home’s hardest-working spaces. According to a survey by Impulse Research, 55 percent of Americans spend between one and two hours each week in the garage working on hobbies, repairs or other activities. A standard two-car garage in an average-sized home comprises approximately 13 to 15 percent of the home’s overall square footage. And the average garage door opens and closes three to five times each day — or approximately 1,500 times per year.

Forté enters luxury homebuilding market
Las Vegas-based construction company, Forté Specialty Contractors, celebrating its 10-year anniversary, is pivoting from constructing entertainment, restaurant and retail buildings to supporting the booming luxury housing market.

Korey and Ele Nance moved from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, and found their home at Cadenc ...
Utah couple starts new chapter at Cadence
After sending off their youngest to college in 2019, Korey and Ele Nance made the long-awaited move from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, finding home at Cadence master plan in Henderson and never looking back.

Seven new model homes have opened in Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in Summerlin. Pictured here is ...
Mesa Ridge in Summerlin opens seven home models
Seven new model homes from two collections — Sky View and Peak — are now open at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the master-planned community of Summerlin.