Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend kicks off

The award-winning Lake Las Vegas community is kicking off fall with its weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event featuring a series of activities, including pickleball and tennis tournaments, community runs, biking challenges and golf demonstrations. Guests will have the chance to explore Lake Las Vegas’ newest communities. The event runs Oct. 15-18. Visitors are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the community to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend. Most events will be held at Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, 101 Via Vin Santo. For additional information about the Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event, visit lakelasvegas.com/explore/. Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend will include:

■ Oct. 15, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club Fitness Challenge

Experience Lake Las Vegas through a series of outdoor exercises, including mountainside hikes, trail runs and guided meditation. This monthlong challenge benefits participants by improving mood, quality of sleep and reducing stress. From Oct. 15 through Nov. 15, participants will receive weekly physical activity suggestions to hike, walk, bike ride or run. They also will have the option to participate in an online meditation or mat Pilates class and follow fitness, health and wellness tips. The Fitness Challenge is free and open to the public. For more information about the challenge, visit lakelasvegas.com/explore.

■ 8 a.m., Group Bicycle Ride through Lake Las Vegas

Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend will kick off the weekend with a 6-mile bike ride through the lakeside community. Riders will meet at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. Registration is not required.

■ Oct. 16-17, first Lake Las Vegas Sports Club Fall Pickleball Classic

At 9 a.m., soak up the sun and put your pickleball skills to the test in this daylong tournament. Players can enter in women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles matches. This event is open to members both days and to the public on Saturday. Email LLVsport@lakelasvegas.com to enter.

■ Oct. 16-17, First Lake Las Vegas Sports Club Fall Tennis Classic

At 10 a.m., take advantage of the fall weather and enjoy some friendly competition in this two-day tennis tournament. Doubles events will be held on Friday and singles events will be held on Saturday. This event is open to members both days and to the public on Saturday.

■ Oct. 17 Titleist and Callaway Golf Demo Day

This event is free and open to the public. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out the latest equipment by Titleist or Callaway and take some swings at the High Performance Golf Institute’s exclusive two-tiered private practice tee adjacent to Lake Las Vegas Parkway. For more information, call 702-740-4653.

■ Oct. 17-18, West Coast Open Water Championships 2020

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. America’s top swimmers will compete in a two-day championship tournament at the lake, sanctioned by USA Swimming. The 2021 Olympic Swim team will be contending against 10 U.S. National team members for first place. Overall, more than 10 states will be represented in the tournament across six race categories, including several swimmers from Southern Nevada. All participants and observers are required to follow CDC guidelines to ensure a safe and fun event.

■ Oct. 17-18, Lake Las Vegas Passport

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can get an exclusive tour through the Lake Las Vegas Passport event to view the newest communities — Varenna by Woodside Homes, Armano by Lennar and Amberock by Richmond American Homes. Guests can pick up a passport at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. To learn more about these communities, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.