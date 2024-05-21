Lake Las Vegas to host annual Wine Walk Wish

Lake Las Vegas will host its second annual Wine Walk Wish event on May 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. All proceeds raised will benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, a charitable organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Lake Las Vegas Lake Las Vegas will host its second annual Wine Walk Wish event on May 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. All proceeds raised will benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, a charitable organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Lake Las Vegas is bringing the vineyard lakeside to support local youth battling critical illnesses. The award-winning master plan is set to host its second Wine Walk Wish event on May 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, a charitable organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“Lake Las Vegas has a long history of supporting local nonprofit organizations and we are proud to continue our support for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree. “We were blown away by the response to the inaugural Wine Walk Wish event in 2023, and we eagerly anticipate another remarkable evening where residents and guests alike can unite in support of this exceptional cause.”

As guests stroll through the Village at sunset, they can savor a selection of red, white and sparkling wines from such wineries as Foley Family and Rodney Strong. The event will feature 12 different wine stations, live entertainment and booths featuring local businesses, including Nothing Bundt Cakes, which will provide complimentary Bundtinis all evening long.

Lake Las Vegas’ Vino Del Lago will kick off the after-party at 8:30 p.m., when patrons can enjoy a variety of beverages and entertainment following the conclusion of the main festivities. A portion of the day’s sales will be donated to support the cause.

The 2023 affair successfully generated over $30,000 in support of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. This year, event organizers aim to significantly increase that amount by introducing the three-part Wine Walk Wish series, with hopes of tripling last year’s total.

Tickets start at $50. Those interested in elevating their experience can opt for the VIP package, which includes early entry, access to the VIP lounge at A Moment in Time event space, an open bar and a full dinner buffet.

To learn more about Wine Walk Wish, or for more information on how to support Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/wine-walk-wish-lake-las-vegas-tickets-872258066357. For more information about Lake Las Vegas, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

About Lake Las Vegas

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.