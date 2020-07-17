108°F
Lake Las Vegas to host book drive

July 17, 2020 - 3:16 pm
 

This month, Lake Las Vegas is helping to Spread the Word with a book drive to benefit a Henderson-based children’s literacy nonprofit. Seasons Grocery &Deli, Lake Las Vegas Water Sports and the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club are accepting new and gently used book donations throughout the month of July to benefit Spread The Word Nevada.

“This is an especially important time for children in our community who might not have the resources at home that they normally would have at school,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., Lake Las Vegas’ developer. “Partnering with an organization like Spread the Word Nevada gives us the opportunity to help children continue their education and improve their reading comprehension skills whether they are learning in the classroom or at home.”

Through the end of July, Seasons Grocery &Deli at the Village in Lake Las Vegas is accepting new and used book donations, as well as cash and round-up donations from shoppers. Those who donate $1 can have their name displayed in the store, and those who donate books on Fridays can get a free coffee or tea at the coffee bar. Next door to Seasons Grocery &Deli is Lake Las Vegas Water Sports, offering 10 percent off in-person bookings with a book donation in July. Book donations are being accepted at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

All books and proceeds will directly benefit Spread the Word Nevada, which works to improve early childhood literacy in Nevada by distributing books to children in at-risk or low-income communities. Since 2001, the nonprofit group has distributed more than 5.5 million books to 575,000 low-income youth.

“Supporting kids throughout Southern Nevada is always something our store and the entire Lake Las Vegas community loves to do,” Parker said. “We’re excited to partner with an admirable organization like Spread the Word Nevada, which does a great job in encouraging a passion for a reading.”

The 3,600-acre Lake Las Vegas community surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

The community is selling new homes ranging from town homes to custom estates from Southern Nevada’s most trusted builders including Pulte, Lennar, Taylor Morrison, Woodside Homes and Blue Heron. For more information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

