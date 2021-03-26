59°F
Lake Las Vegas to host Easter Bunny

March 26, 2021 - 12:03 pm
 
This weekend and next Saturday, Lake Las Vegas will host the 2021 Easter Bunny Passport program. From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday April 3, guests can visit new home neighborhoods and meet the Easter Bunny with free prizes for children and chances to win community experiences.

“Spring is here and we are happy the Easter Bunny chose to visit Lake Las Vegas this holiday,” said Andy Gil, director of marketing for Lake Las Vegas. “It is a beautiful time to spend on a weekend drive with the family, checking out what’s new in our community and finding out where the Easter Bunny is hiding!”

The Lake Las Vegas Easter Bunny Passport is a drive-thru event with three locations to visit. First, stop by the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club at 101 Via vin Santo to pick up a passport that must be stamped at each stop for a visit with the Easter Bunny and free pass to the Lake Las Vegas Water Sports Aqua Park.

■ Stop 1: Armano by Lennar. Sales office located at 35 Strada Fontana.

■ Stop 2: Varenna by Woodside Homes. Sales office at 71 Alta Cascata.

■ Stop 3: Reverie by Richmond American Homes. Sales office at 160 Kimberlite Drive.

“Directions to each new home neighborhood will be detailed on the passport, and children will receive Easter baskets at the first stop,” Gil said. “After your passport is stamped, head over to get a free family picture with the Easter Bunny and be entered to win one of many community experience prizes.”

Each completed passport can be turned in for one free pass to the Lake Las Vegas Watersports Aqua Park, to be used during May. Guests also can be entered to win prizes including a one-hour charter of the La Contessa Yacht, two-night hotel stay at the Westin or Hilton Lake Las Vegas resorts, round of golf for two at Reflection Bay Golf Club or Southshore Country Club, massage at a Lake Las Vegas spa and monthly pass to the Aqua Park.

“It will be a perfect weekend to take a drive and have a fun experience while remaining socially distanced,” Gil said. “If you want to check out our newest neighborhoods, you can visit the sales offices and preview some beautifully appointed model homes.”

For more information on neighborhoods with new homes available for sale at Lake Las Vegas, visit www.lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

