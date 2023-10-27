75°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas to host Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28

Provided Content
October 27, 2023 - 3:24 pm
 
Lake Las Vegas' will kick of its Halloween Golf Cart Parade festivities on Oct. 28 with the car ...
Lake Las Vegas' will kick of its Halloween Golf Cart Parade festivities on Oct. 28 with the carnival games at 5 p.m. and will lead into the annual golf cart parade at 7 p.m. where residents and community partners will showcase their decorated carts. (Lake Las Vegas)
Lake Las Vegas Lake Las Vegas will host its Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28 from 5 to 10 ...
Lake Las Vegas Lake Las Vegas will host its Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Village at Lake Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas will host its Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Vil ...
Lake Las Vegas will host its Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Village at Lake Las Vegas. (Lake Las Vegas)

Lake Las Vegas is gearing up for its spookiest event of the season. Southern Nevada’s top-rated lakeside community will host its popular Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Village at Lake Las Vegas.

“Golf cart parades are one of our community’s most beloved traditions,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developers of Lake Las Vegas. “The Halloween Golf Cart Parade is a great opportunity for neighbors and guests to come together and get into the holiday spirit.”

The Halloween Golf Cart Parade will be all treats and no tricks. The Village will undergo a haunting transformation where residents and guests can enjoy fall favorites including carnival games, face painting and live entertainment.

Lake Las Vegas builder partners Blue Heron, Toll Brothers, Richmond American, Taylor Morrison, Lennar and Del Webb will all take part in the golf cart showcase.

The festivities kick off with the carnival games at 5 p.m., which will lead into the annual golf cart parade at 7 p.m. where Lake Las Vegas residents and community partners will showcase their decorated carts. After the parade, guests can enjoy a live musical performance by Kendra Daniels. Guests are encouraged to wear their best costumes for the chance to win prizes. Costume contest winners will be announced at 8 p.m.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas is at 20 Costa Di Lago. The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.

MOST READ
1
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
2
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Models in Modena l start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,672 square feet to 2,119 squar ...
Century Communities showcases homes at Cadence
Provided Content

Cadence offers a selection of new homes in Century Communities’ Glenmore I and II, Somerville, Alderidge and Modena I and II collections.

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a rec ...
Summerlin near Red Rock National Conservation Area
Provided Content

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a recent blog published by CNN. The list was compiled based on proximity to green spaces, hiking trails, waterfalls and mountains.

Vireo by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin West. Vireo offers five ...
Vireo opens in Summerlin West
Provided Content

Vireo by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to join the line-up of new neighborhoods in Summerlin West.

This Laguna Beach contemporary Mediterranean mansion offers 180-degree ocean vistas. It has bee ...
Laguna Beach mansion lists for $5.5M
Provided Content

Perched atop the hills of Laguna Beach, a contemporary Mediterranean estate boasting 180-degree ocean vistas has hit the market for $5,495,000.

The seventh annual Chalktober Fest featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatabl ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon to host Chalktober Fest Oct. 14
Sponsored Content

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration during its seventh annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktober Fest, a festival welcoming the fall season featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables and pumpkin patch, set for Oct. 14 at Skye Canyon Park (10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Parade of Mischief, a free Halloween-themed parade, returns to Downtown Summerlin every Friday ...
Halloween parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

The frightfully fun, family-friendly parade features more than 30 local youths, who will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with mischievous mayhem every Friday and Saturday night in October starting October 6 at 6 p.m.

Portofino by Taylor Morrison opened in Lake Las Vegas with a Sept. 30 grand opening. (Taylor Mo ...
Taylor Morrison opens Portofino in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

“We are thrilled to welcome another beautiful Taylor Morrison neighborhood to Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., the developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Portofino features some of the best views that Lake Las Vegas has ever had to offer.”

Local real estate experts have launched note. A Mortgage Agency, providing Southern Nevada home ...
Real estate experts launch note. A Mortgage Agency
Provided Content

Local industry veterans have come together with a shared vision to launch note. A Mortgage Agency, providing Southern Nevada homebuyers and owners with a comprehensive array of mortgage solutions.

Now, in its 27th year, the Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 13-15, ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts set for Oct. 13-15
Provided Content

Now, in its 27th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 13-15, expanding from two to three days for the first time with new event hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily.

Cadence to host car show Oct. 1
Provided Content

The Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, activities, a 21-and-older beer garden and unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip.

More stories
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
Calendar crush: Las Vegas braces for 5 months of major events
Halloween parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
Halloween parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
LIV Golf targets Las Vegas for February event
LIV Golf targets Las Vegas for February event
Summerlin Festival of Arts set for Oct. 13-15
Summerlin Festival of Arts set for Oct. 13-15
Wahlberg’s Vegas playgrounds: Shadow Creek, F1 party on the Strip
Wahlberg’s Vegas playgrounds: Shadow Creek, F1 party on the Strip