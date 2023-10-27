Lake Las Vegas to host Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28

Lake Las Vegas is gearing up for its spookiest event of the season. Southern Nevada’s top-rated lakeside community will host its popular Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Oct. 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Village at Lake Las Vegas.

“Golf cart parades are one of our community’s most beloved traditions,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, developers of Lake Las Vegas. “The Halloween Golf Cart Parade is a great opportunity for neighbors and guests to come together and get into the holiday spirit.”

The Halloween Golf Cart Parade will be all treats and no tricks. The Village will undergo a haunting transformation where residents and guests can enjoy fall favorites including carnival games, face painting and live entertainment.

Lake Las Vegas builder partners Blue Heron, Toll Brothers, Richmond American, Taylor Morrison, Lennar and Del Webb will all take part in the golf cart showcase.

The festivities kick off with the carnival games at 5 p.m., which will lead into the annual golf cart parade at 7 p.m. where Lake Las Vegas residents and community partners will showcase their decorated carts. After the parade, guests can enjoy a live musical performance by Kendra Daniels. Guests are encouraged to wear their best costumes for the chance to win prizes. Costume contest winners will be announced at 8 p.m.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas is at 20 Costa Di Lago. The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.

To learn more about Lake Las Vegas and its upcoming events, visit lakelasvegas.com.