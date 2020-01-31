Lake Las Vegas to host Lifestyle Affair Feb. 8

Lake Las Vegas will host a Lifestyle Affair Feb. 8 at its first community to open this year, Del Webb Lake Las Vegas. The Lifestyle Affair is being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“We are kicking off the new year with a beautiful new community at Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., which manages Lake Las Vegas. “Feb. 8 is the official grand opening of Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ model park with eight beautiful new model homes to preview.”

The Lake Las Vegas Lifestyle Affair will offer visitors to Del Webb Lake Las Vegas a free boutique picnic lunch with celebrity Chef Scott Commings, winner of “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 12 and Lake Las Vegas executive chef. Guests will enjoy live music and an artisan fair with items handcrafted by Lake Las Vegas residents.

“Enjoy lunch, listen to live music and visit with representatives from Lake Las Vegas amenities including the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort &Spa, Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort &Spa, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club and a variety of dining establishments,” Parker said. “There also will be special activities at Reflection Bay Golf Club, Seasons Grocery &Deli and Lake Las Vegas Sports Club for those who participate in a VIP passport tour and are entered to win one of two staycations or a one-hour rental of the La Contessa yacht.”

Del Webb Lake Las Vegas offers nine floor plans with two to four bedrooms, two to 3½ baths and two to three car garages. Prices start in the low $400,000s.

To visit Del Webb Lake Las Vegas, take U.S. Highway 95 South to Galleria Drive and head east. Turn left on Lake Las Vegas Parkway and follow the signs to the community. Beginning Feb. 8, Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ sales office will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 1-5 p.m. on Mondays.

Lake Las Vegas Resort surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. For more information on all new home communities at Lake Las Vegas, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.