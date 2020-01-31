65°F
Lake Las Vegas to host Lifestyle Affair Feb. 8

January 31, 2020 - 1:52 pm
 

Lake Las Vegas will host a Lifestyle Affair Feb. 8 at its first community to open this year, Del Webb Lake Las Vegas. The Lifestyle Affair is being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“We are kicking off the new year with a beautiful new community at Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., which manages Lake Las Vegas. “Feb. 8 is the official grand opening of Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ model park with eight beautiful new model homes to preview.”

The Lake Las Vegas Lifestyle Affair will offer visitors to Del Webb Lake Las Vegas a free boutique picnic lunch with celebrity Chef Scott Commings, winner of “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 12 and Lake Las Vegas executive chef. Guests will enjoy live music and an artisan fair with items handcrafted by Lake Las Vegas residents.

“Enjoy lunch, listen to live music and visit with representatives from Lake Las Vegas amenities including the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort &Spa, Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort &Spa, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club and a variety of dining establishments,” Parker said. “There also will be special activities at Reflection Bay Golf Club, Seasons Grocery &Deli and Lake Las Vegas Sports Club for those who participate in a VIP passport tour and are entered to win one of two staycations or a one-hour rental of the La Contessa yacht.”

Del Webb Lake Las Vegas offers nine floor plans with two to four bedrooms, two to 3½ baths and two to three car garages. Prices start in the low $400,000s.

To visit Del Webb Lake Las Vegas, take U.S. Highway 95 South to Galleria Drive and head east. Turn left on Lake Las Vegas Parkway and follow the signs to the community. Beginning Feb. 8, Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ sales office will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 1-5 p.m. on Mondays.

Lake Las Vegas Resort surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. For more information on all new home communities at Lake Las Vegas, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

Pardee introduces New Highline in Henderson
Highline by Pardee Homes is a new contemporary neighborhood nestled in the foothills of Henderson featuring four modern open floor plans in one of the most serene areas of the valley.

Summerlin named Master-Planned Community of the Year
The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., was named the Master-Planned Community (MPC) of the Year as the Gold Award winner at The Nationals, a prestigious awards competition of the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) at its 2020 annual meeting in Las Vegas on Jan. 21.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 1
The grand opening of the new Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park at 9220 Brent Lane was held Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. Olympia Cos. CEO and President Garry Goett, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, various city officials and dignitaries attended. The memorial statue was unveiled, and the crowd got to meet the sculpture artist and enjoy refreshments.

StoryBook Homes will open Melody at Cadence this weekend. (StoryBook Homes)
StoryBook announces grand opening of Melody at Cadence
StoryBook Homes has announced the grand opening of Melody at Cadence, a development of 62 exclusive homesites within Henderson’s newest master-planned community, Cadence, one of the nation’s best-selling developments.

Luxury apartment community in Henderson, Empire, is managed by WestCorp Management Group. (Empire)
Luxury apartment community offers free barista service
Empire, a luxury community in Henderson managed by WestCorp Management Group, is taking morning coffee to a new level with a new daily barista service, complimentary to community residents.

 
Luxury loft living in Residence No 549 at Downtown Las Vegas’ Juhl
Bring your own distinctive design flair to this large open floor plan at Juhl’s loft residence No. 549. This sophisticated, two-bedroom plus den, two-bath, fifth-floor loft spans 1,479 square feet with 10-foot ceilings, sprawling great room, private terraces, stellar views and modern kitchen.

Summit to host grand openings for three neighborhoods
Summit Homes has announced the grand opening this month of not one, not two, but three new communities in Las Vegas: Palm Haven in the south of town, Regina Ridge in the northwest and Torrey Pines Heights near Southern Highlands. Together, they feature six all new floor plans from Summit with prices that range from $322,990 to $479,490.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 25
Helping at-risk children is the primary mission of the Rotary Club of Summerlin. Proceeds from its Fourth Annual Mardi Gras on Feb. 24, will fund projects that will assist this population.

Beazer showcases new home collection in Henderson
Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of new one- and two-story homes at neighboring communities, Belmont Park and Laurel Place.

Cadence features fitness court
Staying active is a breeze at Cadence in Henderson, offering multiple outdoor amenities and features to help residents stay in shape.