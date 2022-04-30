73°F
Lake Las Vegas welcomes Reverie by Lennar

April 30, 2022 - 9:37 am
 
The Antoinette is contemporary single-story home design with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a three-car garage with 2,668 square feet of living space. This floor plan is offered in Lake Las Vegas' newest neighborhood, Reverie by Lennar. (Lennar)
The Elizabeth is a family-friendly designed single-story, which features three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a four-car garage with recreational vehicle parking. (Lennar)

Lake Las Vegas’ newest neighborhood, Reverie by Lennar, has opened its model homes for preview. Reverie is one of several neighborhoods coming to the award-winning Henderson master plan this year, with 105 single-story homes.

“Lennar has been a long-term partner in the development of Lake Las Vegas, and we are thrilled they are bringing a new neighborhood of single-story homes, which are incredibly popular with our homebuyers,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., master developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Reverie is the perfect addition to Lake Las Vegas.”

Lennar’s three model homes are open for preview, and four floor plans are available with prices starting in the low $700,000s. The model homes range from 2,289 square feet to 2,668 square feet, and tours can be scheduled online at lennar.com/reverie. Reverie’s three model homes are the Pioneer-Next Gen, Antoinette and Elizabeth.

Pioneer-Next Gen

The Pioneer is a modern single-story plan with four bedrooms, three baths, a three-car garage and 2,289 square feet of living space. The layout features an avant-garde Next Gen suite, which includes a separate entrance, kitchenette, bedroom and bath, enabling relatives and guests to live independently.

The main home offers an open-plan layout among a living room and dining room for creating shared moments and a kitchen designed for all cooking connoisseurs to enjoy. It also encompasses a retreat-like luxe owner’s suite with a storybook walk-in closet. The backyard includes covered patios with room for a pool and spa.

Antoinette

The Antoinette is a contemporary single-story home design with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a three-car garage with 2,668 square feet of living space. This home offers the ultimate floor plan for privacy, including an owner’s suite located toward the back corner of the home for added privacy, while the two secondary bedrooms have direct access to a full bath.

The Antoinette also offers a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen adjoining a nook for casual dining, an open living room and a covered patio for outdoor entertaining.

Elizabeth

The Elizabeth is a family-friendly, single-story featuring three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a four-car garage with recreational vehicle parking. At the heart of the 2,516-square-foot layout is a living room that blends seamlessly with the ultra-modernistic kitchen and dining room. Connected to the dining room are sliding glass doors that lead to the covered patio, making the perfect indoor-outdoor entertaining environment.

The owner’s suite offers direct access to the spacious backyard and patio. The remaining secondary bedrooms share a bath, and all three bedrooms encompass walk-in closets.

Reverie is a gated collection of spacious single-family homes with modern desert architecture located near the 320-acre lake, which features panoramic views of the surrounding mountain ranges and shimmering water. All homes offer Lennar’s signature Everything’s Included package and have built-in amenities such as stainless-steel appliances, upgraded maple cabinetry, granite countertops and a home automation package.

The hillside community is just a short drive from Lake Las Vegas’ state-of-the-art amenities, including the two champion golf courses, the High Performance Golf Institute, miles of scenic hiking and biking trails, the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club and The Village with more than 15 stores and restaurants including Season’s Grocery & Deli.

“Reverie has already seen substantial interest from future Lake Las Vegas residents,” Parker said. “With 21 homesites already sold, we continue expanding as more friends and family begin to call Lake Las Vegas their home.”

This year, the community developed by Raintree and Cross Lake Partners will welcome seven more neighborhoods from builders including Blue Heron, Richmond American and Toll Brothers.

Lake Las Vegas Resort is a short drive from the Strip and downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. For more information on all new home communities, visit lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

Trilogy opens model homes in two communities
Trilogy in Summerlin is opening two new model homes beginning May 7. Trilogy Sunstone is still celebrating the grand opening of its eight new model homes.

Howard Hughes Corp. donates to city’s tree initiative
The Howard Hughes Corp. donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative “Going Green for Good Health” to fund more than 60 mature, park-ready trees that will be planted this year.

Richmond American unveils three Cadence neighborhoods
Richmond American Homes continues to expand its footprint at the Cadence community in Henderson by announcing its latest neighborhood offerings. The builder has two new neighborhoods in Cadence that are now beginning home sales, with a third on the way.

Lennar opens Summerlin condo neighborhood
Highline consists of two collections of condominiums ranging from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet and featuring a unique design with a private garage on the first floor and expansive single-story condo home on the second floor.

Juhl announces record first-quarter sales
Juhl, the loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million and the closing of 26 homes valued at $9,540,400 in the first quarter of 2022, leaving fewer than 70 condo-homes remaining available for purchase.

Move 4 Less enters Reno market
Move 4 Less has opened an office in Reno, bringing professional, quality local and long-distance moving services to Northern Nevada.

Summerlin is a steward of the land
While April is Earth Month, the master-planned community of Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round.

Coverings Installation Design Award winners announced
Coverings ( coverings.com ), an event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has bestowed Coverings Installation Design (CID) awards for 15 tile and stone projects that showcase distinction in creativity, ingenuity and technical achievement.

MorningStar at The Canyons to break ground this summer
MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living have acquired a 3.67-acre property in Las Vegas. Representing the project partners’ continued geographic expansion and first joint venture in the state, MorningStar at The Canyons is planned for a groundbreaking this summer.

Scott Emerson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: APRIL 9
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties real estate sales executive Scott Emerson has been named president of Las Vegas’ premier organization for LGBTQ+ Realtors and real estate industry professionals, the Las Vegas Chapter of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.