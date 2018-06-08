Lake Tahoe home lists for $10.9M

The exterior and grounds of the 5,385-square-foot home create a storybook setting against a world-class backdrop. Panoramic views from the property include signature granite outcroppings in the crystal-blue waters, Mount Tallac and expansive stages for sunsets and endless stretches of stars.

Lakefront estate properties on the east shore of Lake Tahoe are an unusual find.

With neighbors like the Schwab family, the Dreyfus family, Larry Ellison and Tom Steyer, lakefront real estate in this exclusive area rarely becomes available for purchase, but a stunning $10.9 million, mountain-contemporary-style home has recently come on the market.

The exterior and grounds of the 5,385-square-foot home create a storybook setting against a world-class backdrop. Panoramic views from the property include signature granite outcroppings in the crystal-blue waters, Mount Tallac and expansive stages for sunsets and endless stretches of stars. The home, coined Stone Creek, sits on 1.62 acres with 174 feet of lakefront. It boasts a shared pier with a neighbor and two private buoys. The property also includes the adjacent .56-acre lot with approved building coverage, perfect for a guesthouse or second residence for visiting friends and family.

The home features hardwood floors, granite fireplaces and open living areas. There are five bedrooms with en suite baths, including a kids’ room with six built-in bunk beds and two additional half baths. Living spaces — interior and exterior — are ideal for year-round entertaining and lounging.

There are only 247 single-family lakefront properties on the east shore of Lake Tahoe, excluding land owned by the government, churches and homeowner associations.

“The east shore is a secret, untouched area of Lake Tahoe, with an Old World appreciation for privacy and quiet lifestyle,” said Jennie Fairchild of Oliver Luxury Real Estate, who is co-listing the home with Karen Bruno. “Buyers in the know target this area of private sprawling estates and, of course, Nevada tax advantages.”

Stone Creek sits on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe and is 40 minutes from Reno International Airport and 10 minutes from the recreational and entertainment offerings of South Lake Tahoe, including the newly remodeled Edgewood Lodge, the Tahoe Beach Club, Heavenly Village, and soon, Whole Foods.

For more information, visit StoneCreekTahoe.com or call Jennie Fairchild and Karen Bruno at 775-749-8877.