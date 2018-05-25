Las Vegan chooses high-rise life

Donavan Delgado is proud to say he just celebrated his 57th birthday because for him, age is just a number and he’s always embraced his free-spirited, young-at-heart nature.

Donavan Delgado purchased a condo in The Ogden, a Las Vegas downtown high-rise. (Mona Shield Payne The Ogden)

“I may be approaching 60 but I feel more alive than I’ve felt in a long time, and I credit a lot of that to my new lifestyle and home at The Ogden,” Delgado said. “I’ve only lived here a few months, but every day, I wake up and know without a doubt that I made the best decision by becoming part of this community. It’s been like a breath of fresh air, and I look forward to exploring everything that downtown Las Vegas has to offer.”

Delgado has lived in suburbia most of his life, but about five years ago, downtown became a popular destination for his friends. He began to take a particular interest in downtown’s rich history, culture and the unique melting pot of different cuisines. Earlier this year, he finally listened to his heart and visited The Ogden. He was so surprised by how much it fit his personality, he decided to invest in his new home in the sky, a two-bedroom, two-bath Arnett floor plan.

“I have friends who purchased at The Ogden before me, and I was so envious of their lifestyle that it fueled my decision to buy. Couple that with the community’s exclusive resident amenities such as full-service concierge, Sky Deck, rooftop pool, fitness center, controlled access covered garage parking and more, it’s no wonder I fell in love with this place.”

Delgado said he especially loves the walkability to the best that downtown has to offer and he has a long list of favorite hotspots.

“The best sangria is at the bin 702 inside The Container Park. The Smashed Pig Gastropub dishes up these addictive deep-fried deviled eggs and for the best Old-Fashioned cocktail, go to Park on Fremont. Eureka! restaurant’s French dip and fried chicken sliders are mouthwatering and for a sweet treat, there’s no other place better than The Donut Bar, of course,” Delgado said.

Delgado, who is the purchasing manager at Wynn Las Vegas, said his daily commute is a breeze, since his home and work address are on the famous Las Vegas Boulevard, which makes it a short and scenic drive. And, being the social animal he is, Delgado’s overjoyed with the resident activities and outings led by Evelyn Connors, the high-rise community’s lifestyle director.

“I’ve added more than a dozen of my neighbors to my social networks, which is remarkable considering I didn’t meet most of my neighbors over the course of the 12 years I lived in my previous home. And I used to have this notion that folks who live in high-rises were pretentious and not very warm, but The Ogden has proven me wrong. I love the vibe, the energy and the sense of community at The Ogden. There’s no other place quite like it,” he said.

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to remodel the lobby with high-end design treatments; added new upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances; and enhanced amenities such as a Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and the rooftop pool.

The Ogden offers flexible financing options, including Veterans Affairs- and Fannie Mae-backed loans. Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom, 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the high-$300,000s to a three-bedroom-plus-den, 2,044-square-foot home starting in the low $500,000s. The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room, extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests, and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light.

