Las Vegas-based Ascent Multifamily one of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies

Inc. magazine has announced that Las Vegas-based firm Ascent Multifamily is No. 374 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The firm was recognized for its impressive three-year revenue growth of 1,218 percent.

Mike Ballard

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized in this select group of companies across the country,” said Mike Ballard, partner at Ascent Multifamily. “We attribute our exceptional growth over the past three years to our partners and incredible team members who are dedicated to providing our clients with the best experience possible.”

Ascent’s high ranking earned the firm a spot on the Inc. 500 list, representing the top-tier companies named to the Inc. 5000. The 2020 Inc. 5000 represents a comprehensive look at the most successful small businesses in the U.S., all of which showed notable growth between 2016 and 2019.

To qualify, businesses had to generate a minimum of $100,000 in 2016 and a minimum of $2 million in 2019.

Ascent is part of an elite group of companies that have been recognized on the list over the years, including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Ascent is in its fifth year of operations, offering services exclusively to the multifamily industry. The firm provides a multitude of back office services to allow property owners and third-party management companies to focus on their clients and business development.

Ascent’s services include outsourced accounting and bookkeeping including management of the payables process, assisting with budgets, handling payroll and human resource issues, creating monthly financial reports, reconciling bank and mortgage accounts and preparing all year-end W-2s and 1099s.

The firm also offers acquisition and due diligence services, business consultation and human resources administration.

Ascent currently provides accounting and back office services for more than 38,000 units throughout the country.

To view the entire list, company profiles and an interactive database, visit inc.com/inc5000.

For more information about Ascent Multifamily Accounting, visit multifamilyaccounting.com.

