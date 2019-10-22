Las Vegas entertainers find home at One Las Vegas

Leaving behind their tiny 42nd St. New York City apartment, the young couple, and their energetic puppy, are making a home in their new 14th-floor, two-bedroom, 2½-bath condo at One Las Vegas, the two-tower high-rise condominium community on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Peyton Calhoon and her boyfriend, Donelvan Thigpen, performers in "Purple Reign THE Prince Tribute Show," found their home at One Las Vegas. (One Las Vegas)

Young Austin, Texas, millennials Peyton Calhoon and Donelvan Thigpen did what many aspiring actors do. They headed to New York City seeking their first big break. Little did they know that 11 months later their dreams would come true on stage in Las Vegas: Thigpen portraying Prince, and Calhoon as a featured dancer, in the long-running “Purple Reign THE Prince Tribute Show” at the Tropicana.

It’s been a whirlwind for the young couple.

“One month, Donny is dressing up like Prince for an audition tape and dancing around our New York City, 600-square-foot apartment, and I’m working as a nanny while taking an occasional dance class. The next month, we’re heading to a whole new life in Las Vegas,” Calhoon said.

Leaving behind their tiny 42nd Street apartment, the young couple, and their energetic puppy, are making a home in their new 14th-floor, two-bedroom, 2½-bath condo at One Las Vegas, the two-tower high-rise condominium community on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

“We’re living the dream,” Calhoon said. “From our terraces or through the floor-to-ceiling windows, we can literally watch the sun come up over Sunrise Mountain and set over Red Rock Canyon. Some evenings, the sky lights up like cotton candy. It looks like a MacBook screen saver.”

After arriving in Las Vegas, Calhoon took to Instagram to begin their search for rental properties. She also enlisted the expertise and advise of her dad, an Austin real estate icon, who convinced her that buying real estate in Las Vegas was a good investment for the couple’s future.

Knowing that a high-maintenance, single-family home in the suburbs wasn’t for them, Calhoon and Thigpen began researching condominiums.

“We looked at a number of condos, but everything seemed old, especially the kitchens. The styles just didn’t say young.”

That’s when they discovered One Las Vegas and fell in love.

“I actually found an Instagram posting of a One Las Vegas penthouse with an amazing kitchen,” Calhoon said. “When we saw that the kitchen in our unit had the same modern design with granite countertops and modern stainless steel appliances, we were sold.”

And dad was on board, too. Being very practical about real estate, Calhoon said her dad confirmed that “in a few years, this place will realize its investment potential. For Donny and me, our new home is a great start to our life together with room to grow,” Calhoon said.

“Everything about One Las Vegas is perfect,” she said. “We literally live five minutes from work. Plus, being brand new to Las Vegas, it’s nice to know that everything we need is right in the neighborhood, including our favorite restaurant at Town Square.” The couple admits that, as Texans, they might have a difficult time becoming Raiders fans, but the proximity to Allegiant Stadium just might persuade them.

The couple also put a high priority on feeling safe.

“The community’s location, 24-hour courtesy patrol and guard-gated security is definitely a plus,” she said. “We also love being able to park our cars, especially Donny’s new Tesla, in a secure parking garage.”

While they haven’t had time yet to take advantage of all the amenities that One Las Vegas offers, Thigpen is a regular at the community’s state-of-the-art, two-story fitness center.

“As entertainers, especially performing in a high-energy show like ‘Purple Reign,’ we have to stay in shape. Having the gym right here is great,” Thigpen said. Calhoon is looking forward to hanging out at the pool and enjoying the cabanas.

One Las Vegas homes range from 1,344 square feet to 2,857 square feet, with many floor plans offering views of the mountains and the Strip. Two-bedroom homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s, and three-bedroom homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

