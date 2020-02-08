64°F
Las Vegas home prices, sales up from one year ago

February 7, 2020 - 5:21 pm
 

The local housing market kicked off the new decade with home prices and sales increasing from the same time last year, but giving back gains made in December. So says a report released Thursday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

GLVAR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during January 2020 was $305,000. That was down 2.6 percent from December, but up 1.7 percent from January of 2019. Meanwhile, the median price of local condos and town homes sold in January was $175,000. That was down 1.7 percent from December, but up 2.9 percent from January 2019.

“January is usually one of our slowest months for home sales and prices, and this month was a good example of that seasonal trend,” said 2020 GLVAR President Tom Blanchard, a longtime local Realtor whose one-year term leading the association began on Jan. 1.

After seeing the median local home price in December come within a few thousand dollars of its all-time peak, Blanchard said he still expects that price record to fall sometime this year.

“I think it’s a good bet that this will be the year we finally break the record for our median home price,” he said. “At the same time, it’s important to keep in mind that we’re still not back to our all-time high set way back in 2006. Most markets around the country have already surpassed their pre-recession record for home prices. When you factor in the rate of inflation over that time, you could argue that local home prices should be much higher than they are.”

Before slowing down in the last year or so, local home prices had been soaring since early 2012, posting double-digit gains from year to year while climbing back from their post-recession low point. According to GLVAR, the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada peaked at $315,000 in June 2006 before falling during the recession. Local home prices hit a post-recession bottom of $118,000 in January 2012.

The total number of existing local homes, condos and town homes sold during January was 2,875. Sales were down from December. But compared with the same time last year, January sales were up 25.2 percent for homes and up 22.8 percent for condos and town homes.

That year-over-year sales increase reverses last year’s trend. According to GLVAR, the total number of existing local homes, condos and town homes sold in Southern Nevada during 2019 was 41,269. That was down from 42,876 total sales in 2018 and from 45,388 in 2017.

By all indications, Blanchard expects the local housing market in 2020 “will look a lot like it did last year,” with gradually increasing or stable home prices, strong demand for housing and a persistently tight supply. As long as Southern Nevada continues to enjoy economic, job and population growth, he expects the housing market to continue on its current course.

The local housing inventory started 2020 the way it ended in 2019, with just over a two-month supply of homes available for sale, with the supply shrinking from the previous month and year.

By the end of January, GLVAR reported 4,906 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 32.4 percent from one year ago. For condos and town homes, the 1,418 properties listed without offers in January represented a 16.7 percent drop from one year ago.

GLVAR reported that 24.3 percent of all local properties sold in January were purchased with cash. That compares with 24.9 percent one year ago. That’s well below the February 2013 peak of 59.5 percent, indicating that cash buyers and investors are still active in the local housing market, but are playing a much smaller role than they were during and just after the recession.

Meanwhile, the number of so-called distressed sales remains near historically low levels. GLVAR reported that short sales and foreclosures combined accounted for 2.7 percent of all existing local property sales in January. That compares with 2.8 percent of all sales one year ago, 4.3 percent two years ago and 11 percent three years ago.

These GLVAR statistics include activity through the end of January 2020. GLVAR distributes statistics each month based on data collected through its MLS, which does not necessarily account for newly constructed homes sold by local builders or homes for sale by owners. Other highlights include:

■ The total value of local real estate transactions tracked through the MLS during January was nearly $814 million for homes and nearly $117 million for condos, high-rise condos and town homes. Compared with one year ago, total sales values in January were up 27 percent for homes and up 31.5 percent for condos and town homes.

■ Homes and condos are selling at a slower pace than last year at this time. In January, 68.8 percent of all existing local homes and 66.2 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days. That compares with one year ago, when 72.0 percent of all existing local homes and 71.2 percent of all existing local condos and town homes sold within 60 days.

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 15,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.

The drive aims to collect items for care packages, which will be mailed to active servicemen an ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 8
Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will host a grand opening on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Del Webb)
Del Webb to hold grand opening at Lake Las Vegas
The nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities, Del Webb, will celebrate on Saturday the grand opening of its first Del Webb community in Southern Nevada in 10 years. On Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public is invited to visit Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ new community, tour its new model home park and enjoy refreshments.

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre, and husband Jordan Mendoza, along with Baker ...
Nevada Ballet Theatre dancer and Summerlin resident to premier work Feb. 22-23
Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre and longtime resident of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is preparing to unveil her new choreographic work, “The Current,” during NBT’s upcoming performance at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Feb. 22-23.

Burson planned communities by Beazer Homes will hold an open house in Pahrump on Feb. 15-16 fro ...
Beazer to showcase Burson communities Feb. 15-16
Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Trilogy in Summerlin is an age-qualified community that offers resort-style amenities. (Trilogy ...
Trilogy by Shea to hold Designer Home Showcase
During February, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is offering incentives on select quick move-in designer homes, up to $60,000, the biggest incentive at Trilogy in Summerlin yet. Join the Designer Home Progressive Showcase Feb. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to tour the quick move-in homes available now.

Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, followed will hold a grand opening Feb. 8. (Del Webb)
Del Webb to build two Las Vegas communities
Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities for those 55 and older, announced its return to the Las Vegas metro area with the Feb. 8 grand opening of Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas, followed by the grand opening of Del Webb at North Ranch opening on March 7. These communities mark the builder’s first new Del Webb communities in the Las Vegas metro market in more than 10 years.

Pardee Homes introduces Highline, nestled in the foothills of Henderson just off Gibson Road an ...
Pardee introduces New Highline in Henderson
Highline by Pardee Homes is a new contemporary neighborhood nestled in the foothills of Henderson featuring four modern open floor plans in one of the most serene areas of the valley.

Summerlin was named the Master-Planned Community of the Year as the Gold Award winner at The Na ...
Summerlin named Master-Planned Community of the Year
The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., was named the Master-Planned Community (MPC) of the Year as the Gold Award winner at The Nationals, a prestigious awards competition of the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) at its 2020 annual meeting in Las Vegas on Jan. 21.

The sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military is under way. This year, the goal is to assemble 500 c ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 1
The grand opening of the new Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park at 9220 Brent Lane was held Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. Olympia Cos. CEO and President Garry Goett, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, various city officials and dignitaries attended. The memorial statue was unveiled, and the crowd got to meet the sculpture artist and enjoy refreshments.