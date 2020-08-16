98°F
Las Vegas Realtor Madison Blau BenShimon honored as top 30 Under 30 by NAR

August 16, 2020 - 10:14 am
 

Madison Blau BenShimon was recently honored by Realtor Magazine and the National Association of Realtors (NAR) as one of their 30 Under 30 in the nation.

Blau BenShimon, 26, works as a member of the Ivan Sher Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties, based primarily in the firm’s Summerlin office.

A resident of Las Vegas since 2004, she has been a Realtor since 2014.

She specializes in selling luxury homes in the Las Vegas area, leveraging her knowledge of local marketplace dynamics and her business acumen to drive her analytical and creative approach to negotiations.

In 2018 and 2019, she was named a top producer at the Ivan Sher Group.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Washington University in St. Louis as a Danforth Scholar with dual degrees in marketing and entrepreneurship, with a minor in communication design.

She has closed more than $56 million in real estate transactions during her career, including more than $19 million during 2019.

She also lends her time and talents to good causes, including the Women’s Philanthropy Council of local nonprofit Jewish Nevada.

“Our mission is to engage our community to invest, enrich and ensure the vibrancy and continuity of Jewish life in Nevada, Israel, and around the world,” she said. “Jewish Nevada is not only committed to Jewish causes, but also all causes that may be in need.”

According to NAR, its 30 Under 30 honorees were selected by a national panel of judges based on 50 finalists announced in March.

“A common thread among the 2020 honorees is their steadfast advocacy for the real estate profession,” NAR officials said.

For more information on the 30 Under 30, visit magazine.realtor/daily-news.

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as GLVAR) was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 15,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

