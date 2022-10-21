Lennar offers active-adult communities

Lennar Las Vegas understands your active adult years should be spent doing the things you love — like forming new friendships and going for brisk walks in nature — rather than focusing on home maintenance.

Lennar offers age-qualified communities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The offerings provide low-maintenance living and resort-style amenities. (Lennar)

Lennar Las Vegas understands your active adult years should be spent doing the things you love — like forming new friendships and going for brisk walks in nature — rather than focusing on home maintenance. That’s why the homebuilder offers multiple active-adult communities throughout the Las Vegas Valley, allowing for low-maintenance living, resort-style amenities and great locations that put homeowners close to everything that Las Vegas has to offer.

Located in Stonebridge, a village within the award-winning master plan of Summerlin, Heritage at Stonebridge is a guard-gated Lennar community offering a wide variety of single-story floor plans across three collections, including floor plans with the signature Next Gen suite, ideal for multigenerational living or converting into a home office, yoga studio or sister suite.

Recreational vehicle garages are also available at select homesites. Residents enjoy great on-site amenities, including a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, pool and spa, outdoor barbecue kitchen, bocce ball, pickleball and fire pit. Prices starts in the mid-$400,000s.

In the desirable area of Henderson, Terra Bella is a gated community of brand-new condos for sale, designed around a relaxed, social and recreation-rich lifestyle. Five floor plans are available to choose from with one to two bedrooms and baths. A clubhouse, community kitchen, fitness center, outdoor pool and spa, and walking trails make it easy to get outdoors and stay active. Terra Bella is a popular choice for homebuyers looking for a vacation home in the area, as well as full-time residents. Prices start in the high $300,000s.

Also in Henderson is Heritage at Cadence, a guard-gated community offering resort-style amenities, including an expansive 20,000-square-foot clubhouse complete with a fitness center, multipurpose room, kitchen and craft room. Residents also have access to an outdoor pool and spa, horseshoes, pickleball, fire pit and an outdoor lawn. Seven single-story floor plans are available across two collections, with RV garages and Next Gen suites available in select home designs. Prices start in the high $300,000s.

The newest collection of Heritage homes can be found at Black Mountain Ranch, a master plan in Henderson, offering three single-story, two-bedroom home designs. Residents are moments from the historical Hoover Dam and outdoor recreation at Lake Mead. Prices starts in the high $300,000s.

Each Lennar home comes complete with the company’s signature Everything’s Included program, meaning popular features and upgrades are included at no additional cost to the homebuyer. Residents will enjoy designer-selected kitchen countertops, brand-new appliances, including a washer and dryer, whole-home WiFi and additional connectivity features.

Lennar Las Vegas is one of the area’s top homebuilders, providing a variety of communities and residences throughout the valley. For active adults ready to move into the next phase of life, Lennar’s 55-and-better communities make it easy to live a low-maintenance lifestyle while socializing with neighbors, enjoying on-site fitness centers and getting outdoors with trails that loop through communities or nearby access to local recreation.

