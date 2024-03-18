Lennar showcases Hampton in Cadence

Hampton, Lennar’s newest neighborhood at Cadence, has officially started selling. Hampton features three floor plans, including the Rhett, Ramsey and Reid — town homes with versatile spaces.

Lennar has opened Hampton, a town home community in Cadence. Hampton features three floor plans, including the Rhett, Ramsey and Reid. (Lennar)

The two-story Ramsey in Lennar's Cadence town home community starts in the low $400,000s, offering 1,814 square feet of space and a two-car garage. (Lennar)

Lennar's Hampton neighborhood in Cadence. (Lennar)

The living room and dining area. (Lennar)

The kitchen. (Lennar)

Hampton, Lennar’s newest neighborhood at Cadence, has officially started selling.

Hampton features three floor plans, including the Rhett, Ramsey and Reid — town homes with versatile spaces.

Hampton’s Reid model starts in the low $400,000s and is a two-story town home featuring open living areas and a private, covered upstairs deck. The Reid measures 1,888 square feet and has two bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage.

The two-story Ramsey also starts in the low $400,000s, offering 1,814 square feet of space and a two-car garage. This plan features three bedrooms, 2½ baths and an interconnected living room, dining room and kitchen, making the plan ideal for entertaining.

Rhett, the largest of Hampton’s three floor plans, measures in at 1,927 square feet, starts in the low $400,000s and offers four bedrooms alongside three baths. The first level of this two-story town home features a conveniently located kitchen and dining room right off the entry. Upstairs, the owner’s suite includes a spa-inspired bath, walk-in closet and private patio.

Lennar also announced plans for additional 2024 collections, including Carlton, Brighton and Preston, which will encompass five neighborhoods: Preston Village, Preston Enclave, Preston Terrace, Preston Crest and Preston Pointe.

Alongside these collections and other Lennar offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH and A.G. Spanos Co. are also available at Cadence. The Wolff Co. is set to open its multifamily development, Adler, later this spring.

Cadence entered its 10th year ranked one of the 2023 Top 10 bestselling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than a hundred unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, made its debut in February; and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in late summer. Also set to debut this year is the ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the Smith’s Marketplace, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk, UPS, EOS Fitness and Wells Fargo.

Cadence is near shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreation, so there’s always something to enjoy. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park. The park offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.