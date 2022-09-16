Lennar’s Anthem community is resort-inspired

Terra Bella by Lennar is an age-qualified community in Anthem, a master-planned community in Henderson. Prices start from the upper $300,000s. (Lennar)

When the nest goes empty, retirement starts to call and general home maintenance can become a tedious task, that’s why it’s easy to understand why adults aged 55 and better are ready to make a change in where they live. If you’re ready for a low-maintenance lifestyle, then you need to explore Terra Bella, Lennar’s new active-adult community designed exclusively for 55-plus individuals.

Located in Henderson, Terra Bella offers brand new single-story condominiums for sale designed around a relaxed, social and recreation-rich lifestyle. Featuring on-site amenities, gated privacy and lock-and-leave peace of mind, it’s no wonder homebuyers are flocking from across the country. Popular with homebuyers as a vacation home, as well as full-time residents, prices start from the upper $300,000s.

Located in the Anthem master plan, Terra Bella is a gated community in a prime location, moments from The Reserve and Rico Secco Golf Clubs, world-class shopping centers, South Point Casino and the M Resort Casino and Spa. Surrounded by gorgeous desert scenery and within reach of top-notch shopping, dining and recreation, Terra Bella provides the best of both worlds.

The community offers six distinctive condo-style floor plan designs, allowing active adults the luxury to select the residence best suited to their taste and lifestyle. All desirable single-story layouts, sizes range from approximately 1,551 square feet to 2,247 square feet. Residents can choose from two-bedroom floor plans, while each home comes equipped with brand-new appliances, washer and dryer, high-end finishes, a Ring security kit and more at no additional cost. With move-in ready homes available, homebuyers can enjoy an easy and simplified buying and moving experience.

Terra Bella offers resort-style amenities designed exclusively for homeowners ages 55-plus. The Clubhouse serves as the heartbeat of this beautiful community, offering exercise and aerobic rooms for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. A game room, outdoor lounge area and more common spaces provide the opportunity for socializing with other residents and guests. Next to the Clubhouse is the resort-style swimming pool and spa with a barbecue area, covered eating area and an adjoining poolside kitchen, where residents can enjoy the Las Vegas weather year-round.

Whether Terra Bella is a second residence or permanent home, residents can rest assured their home is safe and designed to accommodate a lock-and-leave lifestyle. With security features like gated privacy, as well as Ring doorbell cameras included in each home, Terra Bella provides quiet, private living with neighbors close by. So, if you’re looking for a place to escape to for months on end, or dreaming of traveling more often, Terra Bella has been designed to provide that extra peace of mind.

The community is now selling and open for model tours, seven days a week and even has move-in ready homes available for speedier transition. To learn more, schedule a tour or inquire about homes available visit lennar.com/terra-bella or call 877-204-4411.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation’s leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar’s Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar’s homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar’s Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar’s technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, visit lennar.com.