Live large in a Summerlin condo or town home

May 22, 2020 - 2:28 pm
 

While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons: Their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yard work is nonexistent; and there are often abundant amenities on-site. In Summerlin, five neighborhoods offering attached homes in a range of sizes and prices deliver convenient, maintenance-free living surrounded by amenities that encourage a healthy, active lifestyle.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, homes that better accommodate a more experiential and “lock-and-leave” lifestyle are being sought by all ages — from millennials to empty nesters.

“As the dream of homeownership evolves, so do the options in Summerlin. More and more, we are seeing an interesting variety of attached homes to meet the growing demand for homes with smaller footprints and less maintenance, allowing residents to live more freely.”

In The Paseos village, west of the 215 Beltway and situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, is Santa Rosa by Lennar Homes, offering town homes from 1,438 square feet to 2,209 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s. Hallmarks of this gated neighborhood include rooftop decks offering panoramic valley views, and a locale steps away from Summerlin’s Fox Hill Park. Santa Rosa offers proximity to The Vistas Pool and Community Center, and two schools: Vassiliadis Elementary School and Doral Academy.

Affinity by Taylor Morrison in Summerlin Centre, just west of the 215 Beltway is a one-of-a-kind neighborhood with four distinct living arrangements, including two-bedroom, town home-style, second-floor flats, duplexes and a single-family cluster duplex. Affinity town homes are within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin, which includes Red Rock Resort, Las Vegas Ballpark and City National Arena. Affinity is very close to one of the community’s newest parks — Sagemont Park, a hidden gem, which once discovered, keeps residents coming back. Affinity town homes range from 1,252 square feet to 2,492 square feet and are priced from the low $300,000s.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed and scenic Canyons village, features an elegant collection of mid-rise luxury condominium flats from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet and priced from the low $600,000s. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin; and neighboring Angel Park.

At Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers in The Ridges, one of Southern Nevada’s most desirable areas, each address comes complete with access to resort-style amenities within the neighborhood, as well as Summerlin’s dedicated private community center, Club Ridges, which features a fitness center and pool for the exclusive use of Ridges residents and guests. Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course winds through the village, providing a greenbelt and stunning golf course views. This staff-gated neighborhood features incomparable luxury encompassed in one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 2,105 square feet to 3,274 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s.

For active adults seeking the perfect place to live their dream, Summerlin offers a popular option. Trilogy by Shea Homes features 13 condominium floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story designs from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. Trilogy residents enjoy access to the Outlook Club complete with resort-style pool, culinary studio and countless exclusive lifestyle experiences.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

