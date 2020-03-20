60°F
Live large in Summerlin condo or town home

March 20, 2020 - 2:21 pm
 

While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons. Their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yard work is nonexistent; and abundant amenities are often available to deliver a highly desirable active lifestyle.

According to Danielle Bisterfieldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, homes that better accommodate a more experiential and lock-and-leave lifestyle are being sought by all ages – from millennials to empty nesters.

“As the dream of homeownership evolves, so do the options in Summerlin. More and more, we are seeing an interesting variety of attached homes to meet the growing demand for homes with smaller footprints and less maintenance, allowing residents to live more freely.”

In The Paseos village, west of the 215 Beltway and situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, is Santa Rosa by Lennar Homes, offering town homes from 1,438 square feet to 2,209 square feet, priced from the low $300,000s. Hallmarks of this gated neighborhood include rooftop decks offering panoramic valley views, and a locale steps away from Summerlin’s Fox Hill Park.

Affinity by Taylor Morrison (formerly William Lyon Homes) in Summerlin Centre, just west of the 215 Beltway, is a one-of-a-kind neighborhood with four distinct living arrangements, ranging from two-bedroom, town home-style, second floor flats, duplexes and a single-family cluster duplex. Affinity town homes, which are within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the community’s newest park, Sagemont Park, range from 1,252 square feet to 2,492 square feet and are priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed Canyons village, features an elegant collection of mid-rise luxury condominium flats from 2,050 square feet to 3,724 square feet and priced from the low $600,000s. Mira Villa is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin, and neighboring Angel Park.

At Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers in The Ridges, one of Southern Nevada’s most desirable areas, each address comes complete with access to resort-style amenities within the neighborhood, as well as the Summerlin’s dedicated private community center, Club Ridges.

This staff-gated neighborhood features incomparable luxury encompassed in one- and two-story floor plans, ranging from 2,105 square feet to 3,274 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s.

For active adults seeking the perfect place to live their dream, Summerlin offers a popular option. Trilogy by Shea Homes features 13 condominium floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story designs from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. Trilogy residents enjoy access to the Outlook Club complete with resort-style pool, culinary studio and countless exclusive lifestyle experiences.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; neighborhood shopping centers; and, of course, Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation as many are showing model homes through appointment only. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

THE LATEST
Christine Hess
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS — MARCH 21
After an extensive executive search, the Nevada Housing Coalition board of directors hired Christine (Bekes) Hess as the first executive director for the statewide nonprofit.

City National Bank colleagues take part in Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas' project with two hom ...
City National donates $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity project in Henderson
City National Bank has announced it has provided Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas with a $5,000 donation in support of the organization’s build project in Henderson. City National is supporting Habitat for Humanity in a number of its major markets as part of a nationwide initiative.

The Aviator is a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway ...
Aviator apartments open near Henderson Executive Airport
WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened The Aviator, a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway near the Henderson Executive Airport.

Students at Doral Academy in Summerlin learn in one of many school gardens funded by The Howard ...
Summerlin supports school pollinator gardens
Over the past few years, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, has made school gardens in Summerlin elementary and middle schools a priority by providing funding to underwrite garden farms as a teaching tool. Today, Hughes has expanded that focus with the help of its nonprofit partner, Green Our Planet, to add pollinator gardens at several Summerlin schools. Pollinator gardens are home to native flowering species and milkweed plants that attract butterflies, insects and bees — ultimately serving as an oasis for native pollinators and adding another level of learning for students.

Regency at Summerlin is a low-maintenance, age-qualified community that offers a private clubho ...
Regency at Summerlin features amenities
Regency at Summerlin is the premier active-adult new-home community in Las Vegas. It is a low-maintenance living community that offers homeowners a luxurious lifestyle complete with a private clubhouse and the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every single day.

StoryBook Homes is making a series of donations to public schools in Boulder City to support ed ...
StoryBook supports Boulder City schools
StoryBook Homes will make a series of donations to Boulder City public schools to support educational efforts within the classroom. The first of four financial gifts happening in 2020 will support reading programs at Martha P. King Elementary School.

Pardee Homes’ Larimar neighborhood in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas feature ...
Pardee presents designer Pop-Up Show Homes in North Las Vegas
Two new Pop-Up Show Homes are available at Pardee Homes’ Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas. Featuring contemporary designer touches and showcasing modern architecture, the homes are ready for immediate move in.

Tom Blanchard
Home prices break record while supply keeps shrinking
Existing local home prices finally broke their all-time record, while the housing supply keeps shrinking. So says a recent report by Las Vegas Realtors.

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering hom ...
Summerlin showcases variety of home designs
Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.