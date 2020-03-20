Live large in Summerlin condo or town home

While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons. Their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yard work is nonexistent; and abundant amenities are often available to deliver a highly desirable active lifestyle.

Summerlin Summerlin offers a variety of condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style options.

Summerlin offers a variety of condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style options. (Summerlin)

While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condominiums, town homes, lofts and other city-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons. Their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yard work is nonexistent; and abundant amenities are often available to deliver a highly desirable active lifestyle.

According to Danielle Bisterfieldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, homes that better accommodate a more experiential and lock-and-leave lifestyle are being sought by all ages – from millennials to empty nesters.

“As the dream of homeownership evolves, so do the options in Summerlin. More and more, we are seeing an interesting variety of attached homes to meet the growing demand for homes with smaller footprints and less maintenance, allowing residents to live more freely.”

In The Paseos village, west of the 215 Beltway and situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, is Santa Rosa by Lennar Homes, offering town homes from 1,438 square feet to 2,209 square feet, priced from the low $300,000s. Hallmarks of this gated neighborhood include rooftop decks offering panoramic valley views, and a locale steps away from Summerlin’s Fox Hill Park.

Affinity by Taylor Morrison (formerly William Lyon Homes) in Summerlin Centre, just west of the 215 Beltway, is a one-of-a-kind neighborhood with four distinct living arrangements, ranging from two-bedroom, town home-style, second floor flats, duplexes and a single-family cluster duplex. Affinity town homes, which are within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the community’s newest park, Sagemont Park, range from 1,252 square feet to 2,492 square feet and are priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed Canyons village, features an elegant collection of mid-rise luxury condominium flats from 2,050 square feet to 3,724 square feet and priced from the low $600,000s. Mira Villa is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas, which is in Summerlin, and neighboring Angel Park.

At Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers in The Ridges, one of Southern Nevada’s most desirable areas, each address comes complete with access to resort-style amenities within the neighborhood, as well as the Summerlin’s dedicated private community center, Club Ridges.

This staff-gated neighborhood features incomparable luxury encompassed in one- and two-story floor plans, ranging from 2,105 square feet to 3,274 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s.

For active adults seeking the perfect place to live their dream, Summerlin offers a popular option. Trilogy by Shea Homes features 13 condominium floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story designs from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. Trilogy residents enjoy access to the Outlook Club complete with resort-style pool, culinary studio and countless exclusive lifestyle experiences.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; neighborhood shopping centers; and, of course, Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation as many are showing model homes through appointment only. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.