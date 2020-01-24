Luxury apartment community offers free barista service

Empire, a luxury community in Henderson managed by WestCorp Management Group, is taking morning coffee to a new level with a new daily barista service, complimentary to community residents.

Empire, a luxury community in Henderson managed by WestCorp Management Group, is taking morning coffee to a new level with a new daily barista service, complimentary to community residents.

Empire now offers residents coffee and specialty drinks from Mothership Coffee, a Las Vegas-based coffee company, crafted by a Mothership Coffee barista and available to order every morning from 7 to 10 a.m. Residents can enjoy a variety of coffee favorites, including espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos and more.

“We are excited to incorporate Mothership Coffee into the Empire community,” said Emily McCann, vice president of marketing and training for WestCorp Management Group. “This gives Empire residents the opportunity to not only enjoy high-quality coffee service, free of charge, but also allows us to support a local business.”

Mothership Coffee is the longest-running family-owned coffee shop in Las Vegas. The company opened its first location in 2015 and has since expanded to two more locations across the valley. Mothership Coffee prides itself in its primarily single-origin coffee roast and locally grown ingredients.

Along with its complimentary coffee service, Empire also offers a variety of popular amenities, including Tesla car share, fitness studio with towel service, hammock garden, weekly masseur and resort-style swimming pool.

Apartments are completed with modern lighting, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and Vivint Smart home systems with video doorbell, voice and app-activated lights, thermostat, alarm and door lock.

Empire opened earlier this year and is located at 915 Apler Center Drive. Its leasing office is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week. For more information and floor plan options, visit empirehenderson.com or call the leasing office at 702-915-7176.

Since its inception in 2007, WestCorp Management Group has grown to provide management and related property management services for more than 30,000 units throughout the country. WestCorp has developed a flexible, detail-oriented and customer-focused approach to property management.

For information on WestCorp Management Group and its communities, visit westcorpmg.com.