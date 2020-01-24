67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Luxury apartment community offers free barista service

Provided Content
January 24, 2020 - 1:39 pm
 

Empire, a luxury community in Henderson managed by WestCorp Management Group, is taking morning coffee to a new level with a new daily barista service, complimentary to community residents.

Empire now offers residents coffee and specialty drinks from Mothership Coffee, a Las Vegas-based coffee company, crafted by a Mothership Coffee barista and available to order every morning from 7 to 10 a.m. Residents can enjoy a variety of coffee favorites, including espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos and more.

“We are excited to incorporate Mothership Coffee into the Empire community,” said Emily McCann, vice president of marketing and training for WestCorp Management Group. “This gives Empire residents the opportunity to not only enjoy high-quality coffee service, free of charge, but also allows us to support a local business.”

Mothership Coffee is the longest-running family-owned coffee shop in Las Vegas. The company opened its first location in 2015 and has since expanded to two more locations across the valley. Mothership Coffee prides itself in its primarily single-origin coffee roast and locally grown ingredients.

Along with its complimentary coffee service, Empire also offers a variety of popular amenities, including Tesla car share, fitness studio with towel service, hammock garden, weekly masseur and resort-style swimming pool.

Apartments are completed with modern lighting, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and Vivint Smart home systems with video doorbell, voice and app-activated lights, thermostat, alarm and door lock.

Empire opened earlier this year and is located at 915 Apler Center Drive. Its leasing office is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week. For more information and floor plan options, visit empirehenderson.com or call the leasing office at 702-915-7176.

Since its inception in 2007, WestCorp Management Group has grown to provide management and related property management services for more than 30,000 units throughout the country. WestCorp has developed a flexible, detail-oriented and customer-focused approach to property management.

For information on WestCorp Management Group and its communities, visit westcorpmg.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Luxury loft living in Residence No 549 at Downtown Las Vegas’ Juhl
Sponsored Content

Bring your own distinctive design flair to this large open floor plan at Juhl’s loft residence No. 549. This sophisticated, two-bedroom plus den, two-bath, fifth-floor loft spans 1,479 square feet with 10-foot ceilings, sprawling great room, private terraces, stellar views and modern kitchen.

Summit Homes will launch three neighborhoods Saturday. They are Palm Haven, Regina Ridge and To ...
Summit to host grand openings for three neighborhoods
Provided Content

Summit Homes has announced the grand opening this month of not one, not two, but three new communities in Las Vegas: Palm Haven in the south of town, Regina Ridge in the northwest and Torrey Pines Heights near Southern Highlands. Together, they feature six all new floor plans from Summit with prices that range from $322,990 to $479,490.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 25
Provided Content

Helping at-risk children is the primary mission of the Rotary Club of Summerlin. Proceeds from its Fourth Annual Mardi Gras on Feb. 24, will fund projects that will assist this population.

Belmont Park offers homes that measure from 1,786 square feet to 2,736 square feet and are pric ...
Beazer showcases new home collection in Henderson
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of new one- and two-story homes at neighboring communities, Belmont Park and Laurel Place.

Cadence features The Fitness Court, which has 30 individual pieces of equipment, shock-resistan ...
Cadence features fitness court
Provided Content

Staying active is a breeze at Cadence in Henderson, offering multiple outdoor amenities and features to help residents stay in shape.

Dogs enjoy their own dedicated park at Mountain’s Edge’s Nathaniel Jones Park. (Mountain’ ...
Mountain’s Edge celebrates new dog park
Provided Content

Mountain’s Edge now has a new dedicated area for dog owners and their pets to enjoy the outdoors with the addition of a dog park at its neighborhood Nathaniel Jones Park.

Drs. Denise LaBelle and Ryan Hudson are raising their growing family at Juhl in downtown Las Ve ...
Doctors raise growing family at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas
Provided Content

Drs. Denise LaBelle and Ryan Hudson were a young married couple without children when they bought their 13th-floor, two-bedroom, two-bath condo at Juhl, the iconic 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas. Today, this dynamic health care duo are parents to an active 2-year-old with another baby on the way.

Paco Huerta and Steven Olmos from Silver Lands Inc. accept the Business Partner of the Year awa ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 19
Provided Content

Nevada State Apartment Association has announced the winners of its 13th annual Jewel Awards.

This artist's rendering shows the 10,000-square-foot recreation center at Del Webb's new age-qu ...
Del Webb to open age-qualified community in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

The nation’s leading builder of active-adult communities for those ages 55 and older, Del Webb has broken ground on its 10,000-square-foot recreation center at Del Webb at Lake Las Vegas. Announced last year as the builder’s first new Las Vegas Valley development in over a decade, the groundbreaking precedes its upcoming grand opening in early February.