90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Provided Content

LVR presents annual awards

Provided Content
June 11, 2021 - 1:31 pm
 
Julie Youngblood
Julie Youngblood
Lee Barrett
Lee Barrett
Vandana Bhalla
Vandana Bhalla
Devin Reiss
Devin Reiss
Heidi Kasama
Heidi Kasama
Keith Lynam
Keith Lynam
Chris Bishop
Chris Bishop
Tom Blanchard
Tom Blanchard

Las Vegas Realtors presented its annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members.

LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) presented its awards during an in-person event at the Four Seasons on the Las Vegas Strip on June 3, marking its first such event since the pandemic started.

“The association normally recognizes its exceptional leaders during the installation of its incoming president,” 2021 LVR President Aldo Martinez said. “However, in 2020, COVID-19 changed that tradition. Therefore, when the restrictions lifted, we didn’t want those who sacrificed and volunteered so much of their time to go unrecognized.”

LVR bestowed the following awards, listed in the order in which they were presented:

Julie Youngblood — Ronn Reiss Award for educational excellence and leadership.

Lee Barrett — Gene Nebeker Memorial Award for professionalism and service to LVR and the community. Barrett was also named LVR’s 2020 Instructor of the Year.

Vandana Bhalla — Frank Sala/Marv Rubin Award (formerly called the Frank Sala Award and now also honoring longtime LVR leader Marv Rubin) recognizing long-term commitment to grassroots political action and to protecting private property rights.

Devin Reiss — Jack Woodcock Distinguished Service Award.

■ Nevada State Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, Keith Lynam and Chris Bishop — LVR Hall of Fame inductees.

Tom Blanchard — LVR’s president in 2020 was honored with the association’s Realtor of the Year Award, continuing a tradition dating to 2015.

Las Vegas Realtors (formerly known as GLVAR) was founded in 1947 and provides its more than 16,500 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of Realtors, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit LasVegasRealtor.com.

MOST READ
1
Schedule released for Golden Knights-Canadiens series
Schedule released for Golden Knights-Canadiens series
2
Gang detectives investigate Summerlin pool shooting
Gang detectives investigate Summerlin pool shooting
3
Fire west of Las Vegas scorches 1,500 acres
Fire west of Las Vegas scorches 1,500 acres
4
CARTOONS: Domestic terrorists
CARTOONS: Domestic terrorists
5
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Lamborghini driver hit 141 mph before killing moped rider, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin West has yet another new neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Car ...
Pulte opens Carmel Cliff in Redpoint in Summerlin
Provided Content

The rapidly growing and popular area of Summerlin West, the newest area to take shape within Summerlin, has yet another new neighborhood. Opening within the district of Redpoint is Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes.

Tanager Echo is situated on nearly 3 acres and will provide Downtown Summerlin with new options ...
Howard Hughes breaks ground on office building, apartments
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin and its 400-acre Downtown Summerlin, has broken ground on two new projects that reflect the growing demand for Summerlin’s acclaimed live-work-play lifestyle. 1700 Pavilion, a new 10-story, Class-A office building, and Tanager Echo, the 295-unit, second phase of the Tanager luxury apartment complex, continue the evolution of Downtown Summerlin as the community’s walkable urban core.

Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada Executive Director Cheri Ward, second from left, pres ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: Susan Marques joins team
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Susan Marques joins Huntington Ellis Susan Marques has joined the Darin Marques Group at Huntington Ellis as a real estate agent. Marques is a former professional boxer and gym owner. She specializes in luxury real estate video marketing.

Summerlin is known for its 150-mile long system of trails that link the community and encourage ...
Summerlin to celebrate National Trails Day
Provided Content

While Saturday is the official American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, every day feels like trails day in the master-planned community of Summerlin, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, Summerlin’s senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience. That’s because the community’s expansive trail system that spans more than 150 miles, is a signature amenity of the community and has consistently ranked as its most popular amenity in surveys of community residents.

The first phase of the MountainView Hospital's $82 million expansion is underway. The first ph ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 5
Provided Content

JCJ Architecture has welcomed Nicole Dalton Williams, RID, to its Las Vegas office as interiors project director. In her new role, Dalton Williams will work closely with the hospitality and gaming design team to strengthen JCJ’s reach within the Las Vegas market and beyond. Building upon the firm’s strong foundation, Dalton Williams will leverage her noteworthy, international experience to further enhance JCJ’s collective interior design practice.

Rebuilding Together renovates Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club
Provided Content

On May 23, volunteers helped renovate spaces at Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club and cleaned up the surrounding neighborhood in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside area. The Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club provides learning and child development resources for local families in Las Vegas, offering distance learning and academic tutoring. This revitalization work is part of a partnership with Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada and Republic Services.

Nevada Hand’s construction company, Hand Construction, continues to build the organization’ ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 30
Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) attracted a record number of RSVPs and a crowd of more than 120 people to its annual spring networking mixer for local real estate professionals held on May 13.

Downtown Summerlin has announced the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series, sta ...
Summer concert series returns to Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports destination in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community, announces the return of Summerlin Sounds, its summer concert series starting in June. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9-July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas, was purc ...
Vintage Vegas apartment complex sold
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, a real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Sherwood Palms, a multifamily property in the Convention Center District of Las Vegas. The apartment community is at 2635-2655 Sherwood St. and is the fourth they have acquired in this neighborhood.