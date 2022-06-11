Martin Vece of Canyon Springs wins Move 4 Less’ Favorite Teacher contest

Martin Vece, a Canyon Springs High School English teacher, was named “Favorite Teacher” following a contest for Teacher Appreciation Week. Move 4 Less sponsored the contest where nominees had to answer one question: “Why does this teacher make you smile?” This coincides with the Move 4 Less tagline: “Smile! It’s Moving Day!”

Canyon Springs High School English teacher Martin Vece, center in red shirt, with some of his students. (Move 4 Less)

Move 4 Less From left, Martin Vece, Canyon Springs High School English teacher; Move 4 Less general sales manager; and Canyon Springs Interim Principal Louis Markouzis. Move 4 Less presented Vece with a $1,500 Visa card and special Teacher Appreciation Week basket filled with goodies during a presentation in front of students and staff.

Move 4 Less Canyon Springs High School English teacher Martin Vece, center in red shirt, was named Favorite teacher in a following a Move 4 Less contest for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Martin Vece, a Canyon Springs High School English teacher, was named Favorite Teacher following a contest for Teacher Appreciation Week. Move 4 Less sponsored the contest, which asked one question: “Why does this teacher make you smile?” This coincides with the Move 4 Less tagline: “Smile! It’s Moving Day!”

Of the 570 teachers who were nominated, Vece received the most nominations with 119. A summation of student comments about him encompassed a personable, fun, caring and dedicated teacher who makes learning enjoyable. A sample of them are:

■ He is really funny and applies humor into his lessons so we can stay engaged.

■ He’s not just a teacher but a mentor and someone you can talk to on a regular day basis, a great teacher.

■ He is the reason my grades are up, and he greets me every time I enter the door.

Vece has been teaching for 16 years, all at Canyon Springs. He began at the school in 2005, the second year of its operation, and is one of the school’s longest-serving teachers.

Move 4 Less presented Vece with a $1,500 Visa card and special Teacher Appreciation Week basket filled with goodies during a presentation in front of students and staff.

“We understand the important role teachers play in educating our children and wanted to show our appreciation for their dedication and commitment with this contest in conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Maggie Kolesar, Move 4 Less general sales manager. “It was heartwarming to read all the nominations and learn about so many great teachers. In reading about Martin Vece, it was evident why he makes his students smile. He’s the teacher we all wish we had.”

Canyon Springs Interim Principal Louis Markouzis said that it was no surprise to the school that Vece would win the award.

“He’s made quite an impression and impact on our students. If it wasn’t for exceptional teachers like him, this amazing generation of students coming through wouldn’t be able to take advantage of all the opportunities available to them.”

Jeff Goebel, assistant principal of curriculum and counseling, added: “Students continue to appreciate Mr. Vece year after year. He’s taught at all different levels and excelled with every group of kids.” Goebel and Vece began working at Canyon Springs the same year.

Vece was appreciative of the recognition from his students and shared the philosophy he tries to impart to them. “Work hard and play hard. Do what you have to do, so you can do want you want to do. Education allows that, so there’s no reason why learning can’t be fun.”

