Meridian by Pardee offers move-in ready luxury

A limited number of single-story, move-in-ready homes are available at Pardee Homes’ luxury Meridian neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas.

Pardee Homes’ luxury Meridian neighborhood at the corner of Buffalo Drive and Wigwam Avenue, features contemporary new home designs. Pictured is a move-in-ready Meridian Plan 2-D at homesite No. 1. (Pardee Homes)

Located at the southwest corner of Wigwam Avenue and Buffalo Drive, Meridian’s contemporary new-home designs feature living spaces ranging from 920 to 3,946 square feet on homesites that are one-third acre and larger. Pricing starts approximately from $588,000.

A special open house event is underway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at select move-in-ready homes at Meridian. Call 702-604-3332 or visit pardeehomes.com for information.

A move-in ready, single-story Meridian Plan 1-A is priced from $718,400. The home measures 2,920 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, den/office, casita with bath, 15-foot stacking doors, covered patio and buyer’s selection of flooring. The home is on oversized cul-de-sac homesite No. 12, which is approximately 20,000 square feet with oversize side yards and recreational vehicle gate.

A move-in ready, single-story, contemporary Plan 2-D measures 3,060 square feet with three bedrooms, 2½ baths, prep kitchen and den/office and is on an oversized cul-de-sac homesite that measures 20,000 square feet with large side yards and 12-foot RV gate. It is priced approximately from $734,732.

Featuring Desert Contemporary, Desert Prairie and Contemporary Spanish exteriors, homes at Meridian include up to five bedrooms and 4½ baths with amenities including 12-foot ceilings, optional detached casitas, game rooms, up to four-car garages and unique sliding, stacking and even optional pocket doors to create functional indoor/outdoor living areas.

Meridian Plan One offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths, lounge or optional office, great room, dining room, outdoor living room with optional fireplace plus three-car or optional four-car garage in 2,920 square feet of living space. Options include Pardee’s optional GenSmart Suite for multigenerational living.

Meridian Plan 1-X adds a second floor that includes a game room, loft and third bath with an optional wet bar in 3,538 square feet.

Plan Two at Meridian measures 3,060 square feet with three bedrooms, including an optional office, 2½ baths, dining room, game room, great room, bar, outdoor living room with optional fireplace, prep kitchen and three-car garage.

Meridian’s Plan 2-X adds an upstairs lounge, fourth and fifth bedrooms, a fourth bath and a deck with 3,946 square feet of living space.

To reach Meridian, take Buffalo Drive north off Blue Diamond Road or south off the 215 Beltway. Meridian is at the southwest corner of Buffalo and Wigwam Avenue.

Pardee’s New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. on Monday.

One of the West’s largest and longest-established homebuilders, Pardee has built homes for nearly 50,000 families in Southern Nevada since 1952.

Pardee Homes is a member of the TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional home builders supported by significant resources, economies of scale and thought leadership on a national foundation.