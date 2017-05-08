Mountain’s Edge hosts another Country in the Park May 13

The free Country in the Park at Mountain’s Edge is May 13 and features Granger Smith with special guest Ryan Follese and Elvis Monroe. (Mountains Edge)

Country music takes over the Mountain’s Edge master-planned community again May 13 for the return of Country in the Park for the 11th time. The free outdoor concert and festival featuring Granger Smith, with special guest Ryan Follese and Elvis Monroe, will be at Exploration Park.

Headliner Smith, who has amassed 30 million social media followers and sold out national tours, performs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Last year, his single “Backroad Song” sold more than 32,000 downloads in its first week of release and entered the iTunes Country Singles chart at No. 2.

Follese takes the stage from 5-5:45 p.m. to perform songs from his debut album, and Elvis Monroe, a band that features an eclectic mix of alt-country, classic Americana and modern flavors, performs from 2-4 p.m.

The festivities, presented by Mountain’s Edge and Las Vegas’ new country leader KWNR-FM 95.5 The Bull, also will include a beer garden, food vendors, booths, exhibits, kids activities and more. Picnic baskets, chairs, blankets and well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome. Alcohol, coolers and glass are not allowed in the park.

Attendees are invited to enjoy the 80-acre park’s Old Western village, Native American play structures, archaeological dig area, splash pad, picnic areas and the 2,846-foot-tall Exploration Peak in Exploration Park, which offers hiking and cycling trails, as well as panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley.

Located in southwest Las Vegas, Mountain’s Edge celebrates the rich history and natural beauty of the area. Developed by Focus Property Group, it consistently has ranked among the country’s best-selling master-planned communities by leading independent real estate advisory firms. Opportunities to become a resident of this highly regarded mature master plan and tour models by top builders, such as CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, KB Home and Lennar, are still available.

Mountain’s Edge also is recognized for its close proximity to the Red Rock National Conservation Area, major employment and Las Vegas Strip entertainment offerings; parks, trails and open spaces; and public facilities and schools. A series of paseos winds through the community, connecting residents and their neighborhoods to recreation areas. These include Nathaniel Jones Park, the first phase of the Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, and the new Paiute Park, in addition to Exploration Park.

Exploration Park, located at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, is just south of Blue Diamond Road and the master plan’s main entrance. For information, call 702-898-5777 or visit mountainsedge.com.