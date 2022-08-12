Move 4 Less announces Dream Home contest winners

Six Create Your Dream Home Art Contest winners were chosen by more than 60 Move 4 Less employees from 61 submissions.

The 2022 winners of the Move 4 Less Create Your Dream Home Art Contest are, left, Trystan Caraway, 8; Ellie Reynolds, 10; Emily Turner, 10; Bryson Castle, 8; Khloe Wright, 12 ; and Kelsey Krivacic, 8. (Move 4 Less)

Some Dream Homes had a roller coaster, rooftop pool and Lego furniture, a rainbow theme and areas for favorite sports, a place to raise animals, a beach theme with seashell decor and a wraparound porch, a combination home and animal rescue van and a water slide from the roof, balconies and garden window boxes. These are the winning Dream Homes that local youths created from boxes for the Move 4 Less Create Your Dream Home Art Contest.

Six winners were chosen by more than 60 Move 4 Less employees from 61 submissions. The winners in the 5- to 8-year-old category are Trystan Caraway, 8, Bryson Castle, 8, and Kelsey Krivacic, 8. The winners in the 9- to 12-year-old category are Ellie Reynolds, 10, Emily Turner, 10, and Khloe Wright, 12.

Each winner received a Dream Backpack, valued at more than $700 each, which included an Amazon Fire Tablet, Apple AirPods, gift cards, assorted school supplies and other items. They were presented with their prizes at a party for them and their families at Move 4 Less, where their Dream House creations were displayed.

“Our entire team was so impressed with the creativity of all of this year’s submissions. particularly our six winners with their detail and outside-the-box thinking,” said Maggie Kolesar, Move 4 Less general sales manager. “I’d want some of their features in my own dream house, such as the window slide down to a pool below, a vacation beach cottage and the rescue van house to travel and help animals. Though it wasn’t one of our final six, there also was a grandmother-themed house that was so sweet.”

This was the second year of the Move 4 Less Create Your Dream Home Art Contest, and there were three times more submissions.

“We couldn’t be happier with this fun contest for both local youth and the enjoyment our employees get from it. It was like Christmas in July watching the kids open their Dream Backpacks and gift bags,” Kolesar said. “Every day, we see the excitement and smiles of people moving into their new homes. The contest gives kids their own similar opportunity and a creativity outlet this summer.”

The contest was timed to end near the beginning of the school year with prizes that are helpful for homework, studying and back-to-school shopping, the latter which the parents were particularly appreciative. The only contest rule was for kids to let their imaginations run wild in decorating or making their dream home from a box — a minimum of 18 inches wide. Move 4 Less even supplied boxes and art supplies.

Move 4 Less is a Las Vegas-based moving company and has recently opened an office in Reno. Services encompass local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, storage, packing, logistics and specialty packing and crating. The local, family-owned company’s commitment to customers is reflected in the management and staff’s extensive moving and relocation knowledge, experience and positive attitude.

Move 4 Less continues to participate in a wide range of community activities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The company has always had a heart to give back where they can. Move 4 Less is offering its trucks and moving staff to help move essential items for nonprofits throughout the valley.

To learn more about their community involvement, visit move4lessnevada.com/about-move4less. For more information about Move 4 Less, visit move4lessnevada.com or call 702-381-1200.