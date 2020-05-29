108°F
Move 4 Less offers free moves to four families

May 29, 2020 - 3:09 pm
 
Updated May 29, 2020 - 3:11 pm

The COVID-19 virus has triggered economic hardship throughout the Las Vegas community with many people struggling to pay their mortgage or rent. To help ease their burden, Move 4 Less has created the Moving Our Community program to provide free moving services to four local families, who have to move from their current residence because COVID-19-related circumstances.

“We know many people are having a hard time making ends meet because of the pandemic, so we developed the Moving Our Community program as a way our entire Moving 4 Less team can help families in a meaningful way,” said Avi Cohen and Moti Perez, co-owners of the family-owned, Las Vegas-based moving company.

To apply for the Moving Our Community program, applicants will share how they have been affected by the pandemic and why they need to move. Nominations may be made by a third party. The first cycle of the Moving Our Community program is available June 25-Sept. 30 for moves to and from locations with a Las Vegas, Henderson or North Las Vegas address.

Applications can be completed by visiting move4lessnevada.com and dropping down to Our Community Program under the Moving Services tab, or by answering the designated questions and sending responses to Moving Our Community, c/o Move 4 Less, 6630 Arroyo Springs, Ste. 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113.

Applications must be received by midnight June 15. A committee of Move 4 Less managers, staff and the owners will determine the four Moving Our Community recipients. A company representative will notify them by June 23 to coordinate their move logistics. The complete Moving Our Community rules and regulations are posted on the website.

Move 4 Less has implemented safety, health and sanitizing procedures to protect employees and customers in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Southern Nevada Health District.

About Move 4 Less

Move 4 Less is a Las Vegas-based moving company. Services encompass local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, storage, packing, logistics and commercial floor plan organization.

The local, family-owned company’s commitment to customers is reflected in the management and staff’s extensive moving and relocation knowledge, experience and positive attitude. Move 4 Less continues to participate in a wide range of community activities throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

