Move 4 Less to hold Create Your Dream Home Art Contest for kids

Local youths are invited to create their “dream home” from a box for a chance to win electronics, gift cards and school supplies. Local moving company Move 4 Less is sponsoring the Create Your Dream Home Art Contest. The only rule is for kids to let their imaginations run wild in decorating or making a box — a minimum of 18-inches wide — into their desired home.

Move 4 Less Pictured are last year's Create Your Dream House Art Contest winners with their creations and prizes. From left are Ori and Liam Britton, Preston Phillips, Diego Morales Garcia, Nixon Phillips, Henry Melamed and Katie Honey.

Move 4 Less Dream House contest winner Diego Morales Garcia, 11, loves the sky and clouds and created a house in the clouds.

Move 4 Less Dream House contest winner Katie Honey, 8, created a Halloween-themed home and is shown with her winner's backpack.

“We loved the creativity and imagination entrants displayed when we held this competition before and look forward to seeing this year’s dream homes,” said Move 4 Less co-owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez. “We’re happy to sponsor Create Your Dream Home for youth in our community. It’s a great summer project for them and a lot of fun for the entire Move 4 Less team.”

Dogs, candy, Halloween, clouds and activities were some of the themes from last year’s contest.

Six entries will be chosen based on creativity and imagination by more than 60 Move 4 Less team members. Three winners will be chosen from entries in a 5-to 8-year-old category, and three will be selected from a 9-to-12-year-old category. They will receive Dream Backpacks filled with prizes.

Submissions are due before midnight, Pacific Standard Time, July 10. Entrants should submit photos of all sides of their dream home box and a description of their creation to move4lessnevada.com/art-contest-submit. Only one submission per child is allowed.

Move 4 Less will supply boxes if needed. To schedule a pickup time and day, email Maggie Kolesar, Move 4 Less general sales manager, at maggie@move4lessnevada.com. The Move 4 Less office is at 6630 Arroyo Springs St., Suite 200.

The winners will be notified the week of July 18 and presented with their prizes at a party, hosted by Move 4 Less, at the company office on July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They (or a family representative) must bring their Dream Home to be displayed during the event and to receive their prize. Winners may invite up to four members to attend.

Details and rules for the Create Your Dream Home Art Contest are available at move4lessnevada.com/art-contest or email questions to info@move4lessnevada.com.

Move 4 Less is a Las Vegas-based moving company and has recently opened an office in Reno. Services encompass local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, storage, packing, logistics and specialty packing and crating. The local, family-owned company’s commitment to customers is reflected in the management and staff’s extensive moving and relocation knowledge, experience and positive attitude.

Move 4 Less continues to participate in a wide range of community activities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The company has always had a heart to give back where they can. Currently Move 4 Less is offering its trucks and moving staff to help move essential items for nonprofits throughout the valley. To learn more about their community involvement, visit move4lessnevada.com/about-move4less. For more information about Move 4 Less, visit move4lessnevada.com or call 702-381-1200.