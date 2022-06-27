94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Move 4 Less to hold Create Your Dream Home Art Contest for kids

Provided Content
June 27, 2022 - 9:05 am
 
Move 4 Less Pictured are last year's Create Your Dream House Art Contest winners with their cr ...
Move 4 Less Pictured are last year's Create Your Dream House Art Contest winners with their creations and prizes. From left are Ori and Liam Britton, Preston Phillips, Diego Morales Garcia, Nixon Phillips, Henry Melamed and Katie Honey.
Move 4 Less Dream House contest winner Diego Morales Garcia, 11, loves the sky and clouds and ...
Move 4 Less Dream House contest winner Diego Morales Garcia, 11, loves the sky and clouds and created a house in the clouds.
Move 4 Less Dream House contest winner Katie Honey, 8, created a Halloween-themed home and is ...
Move 4 Less Dream House contest winner Katie Honey, 8, created a Halloween-themed home and is shown with her winner's backpack.

Local youths are invited to create their “dream home” from a box for a chance to win electronics, gift cards and school supplies. Local moving company Move 4 Less is sponsoring the Create Your Dream Home Art Contest. The only rule is for kids to let their imaginations run wild in decorating or making a box — a minimum of 18-inches wide — into their desired home.

“We loved the creativity and imagination entrants displayed when we held this competition before and look forward to seeing this year’s dream homes,” said Move 4 Less co-owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez. “We’re happy to sponsor Create Your Dream Home for youth in our community. It’s a great summer project for them and a lot of fun for the entire Move 4 Less team.”

Dogs, candy, Halloween, clouds and activities were some of the themes from last year’s contest.

Six entries will be chosen based on creativity and imagination by more than 60 Move 4 Less team members. Three winners will be chosen from entries in a 5-to 8-year-old category, and three will be selected from a 9-to-12-year-old category. They will receive Dream Backpacks filled with prizes.

Submissions are due before midnight, Pacific Standard Time, July 10. Entrants should submit photos of all sides of their dream home box and a description of their creation to move4lessnevada.com/art-contest-submit. Only one submission per child is allowed.

Move 4 Less will supply boxes if needed. To schedule a pickup time and day, email Maggie Kolesar, Move 4 Less general sales manager, at maggie@move4lessnevada.com. The Move 4 Less office is at 6630 Arroyo Springs St., Suite 200.

The winners will be notified the week of July 18 and presented with their prizes at a party, hosted by Move 4 Less, at the company office on July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They (or a family representative) must bring their Dream Home to be displayed during the event and to receive their prize. Winners may invite up to four members to attend.

Details and rules for the Create Your Dream Home Art Contest are available at move4lessnevada.com/art-contest or email questions to info@move4lessnevada.com.

Move 4 Less is a Las Vegas-based moving company and has recently opened an office in Reno. Services encompass local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, storage, packing, logistics and specialty packing and crating. The local, family-owned company’s commitment to customers is reflected in the management and staff’s extensive moving and relocation knowledge, experience and positive attitude.

Move 4 Less continues to participate in a wide range of community activities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The company has always had a heart to give back where they can. Currently Move 4 Less is offering its trucks and moving staff to help move essential items for nonprofits throughout the valley. To learn more about their community involvement, visit move4lessnevada.com/about-move4less. For more information about Move 4 Less, visit move4lessnevada.com or call 702-381-1200.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas executives offer details on resort plan for south Strip
Las Vegas executives offer details on resort plan for south Strip
2
Las Vegas housing market hits brakes as sales fall
Las Vegas housing market hits brakes as sales fall
3
Houseboat beached 3 weeks at Lake Mead rescued by YouTubers
Houseboat beached 3 weeks at Lake Mead rescued by YouTubers
4
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come — PHOTOS
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come — PHOTOS
5
Golden Knights’ Karlsson, fiancée get wedding license — with Chance, Elvis
Golden Knights’ Karlsson, fiancée get wedding license — with Chance, Elvis
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood in the Redpoint Square district ...
Tri Pointe Arroyo’s Edge in Summerlin West opens June 26
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes announces its newest neighborhood of Arroyo’s Edge, a single-family detached community in Summerlin West’s Redpoint Square district overlooking the Las Vegas Valley.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will mark its 28th year on July 4. (Summerlin)
Summerlin to celebrate Fourth of July
Provided Content

The entire Las Vegas Valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 18
PROVIDED CONTENT

MG Properties, a private San Diego-based real estate investor, owner, and operator has acquired the 275-unit Verona Apartments in Henderson.

Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes is one of 11 neighborhoods in Summerlin that is down to ...
11 Summerlin neighborhoods near sell-out
Provided Content

Eleven neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods offering even fewer homes and nearing sell-out. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Arioso is one of 13 affordable senior housing communities by Ovation Design & Development. (Ova ...
Affordable senior apartments to open
Provided Content

Ovation Design Development, a local multifamily housing developer, held the grand opening of Arioso, a 195-unit affordable rental community for qualified low-income seniors in southwest Las Vegas. The complex is part of Ovation’s commitment to provide high-quality living centers, complete with recreational and resident service components, for low-income seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes.

Henderson master-planned community Cadence offers amenities like the 50-acre Central Park. (Cad ...
Cadence kicks off summer with quick move-in options
Provided Content

Ranked as one of the nation’s Top 10 best selling master-planned communities, Cadence in Henderson offers quick move-in options for future residents to experience their dream home and community amenities in as little as 30 to 60 days.

As summer heats up, so does the fun at Downtown Summerlin, including the Summerlin Sounds summe ...
Summer fun at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

The Summerlin Sounds summer concert series kicked off June 8 and runs every Wednesday through July 13.

Canyon Springs High School English teacher Martin Vece, center in red shirt, with some of his s ...
Martin Vece of Canyon Springs wins Move 4 Less’ Favorite Teacher contest
Provided Content

Martin Vece, a Canyon Springs High School English teacher, was named “Favorite Teacher” following a contest for Teacher Appreciation Week. Move 4 Less sponsored the contest where nominees had to answer one question: “Why does this teacher make you smile?” This coincides with the Move 4 Less tagline: “Smile! It’s Moving Day!”

Reflection Bay Golf Club tees up charitable tournaments
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club, an award-winning Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Lake Las Vegas, is hosting a full lineup of charitable tournaments that will benefit several nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Nevada this year.

The Watermark The Watermark, a planned downtown Henderson mixed-use project, will be a multile ...
The Watermark to offer residential, commercial spaces
Provided Content

Downtown Henderson’s newest mixed-use project is bringing more flavor and entertainment to the Water Street District. The Watermark, an upcoming multilevel building with retail, office space and residential units, has signed leases with six retail and business establishments that will be opening their doors on the first floor of The Watermark later this year.