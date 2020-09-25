Move 4 Less to host fundraiser for homeless kids

Move 4 Less has developed “Kickoff for Kids” to support Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY). The initiative coincides with Las Vegas having a professional football team and the new football season. (Move 4 Less)

To help some of the city’s most vulnerable, Move 4 Less has developed a new fundraiser, called “Kickoff for Kids,” to support Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY). The initiative coincides with Las Vegas having a professional football team and the new football season. The local moving company will donate $500 to NPHY for every Las Vegas Raiders win, and is inviting the community to also contribute to help young people experiencing homelessness and have another reason to cheer the city’s new local team to victory.

To announce Kickoff for Kids, Move 4 Less donated Raiders gear and snacks for NPHY clients, who are part of the nonprofit organization’s Independent Living Program or in one of its emergency shelters. Move 4 Less representatives brought the items to the NPHY Drop-In Center to celebrate the program kickoff and the first Las Vegas Raiders win against the Panthers, which means the first $500 donation.

“Kickoff for Kids is a great way for the whole community to support local homeless youth and root for our new hometown team,” said Arash Ghafoori, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth executive director. “We can’t thank Move 4 Less enough for developing this great program to support our efforts to help these vulnerable kids, and we are excited to welcome the Move 4 Less team to our wonderful family of partners.”

Ghafoori added many of the Independent Living youth are Raiders fans, and will be excited to receive their own team gear to be ready for the Las Vegas Raiders next game.

“Upon hearing about the wonderful work of Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, we wanted to find a meaningful way to get involved,” said Eyrick Gibson, Move 4 Less general sales manager. “Given the start of the football season, Kickoff for Kids is the perfect way to marry the two, and we invite other individuals and companies to join us by making a donation to help homeless kids to a path of self-sufficiency.”

To participate, visit www.move4lessnevada.com/nphy and follow the directions to Kickoff for Kids. People can make a one-time donation at any time throughout the entire season, including the playoffs, or return to the site to make a donation for each win or game. The Raiders will play 16 regular season games through Jan. 13.

There are thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Clark County, who lack the traditional family setting, guidance and support for basic food, clothing and shelter, and for certain activities and experiences. NPHY provides youth with all of their basic needs, shelter, case management, therapy and a plethora of other services to help them to their path of self-sufficiency.

Move 4 Less’ participation with NPHY is a continuation of the company’s philanthropic initiative, Moving Our Community. The program encompasses helping nonprofit organizations, including moving essential items related to their beneficiaries, and moving families affected by COVID-19 who need to relocate from their current residence. For the latter component’s first phase, four families were selected through an application process, and Move 4 Less owners are paying for the moves when the new locations are secured, and interim storage, where applicable.

NPHY is the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of homeless youth in Southern Nevada, serving hundreds of youth through core programs and touching the lives of thousands more through outreach each year. NPHY’s programs stabilize homeless teens’ lives, meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, supportive environment and a path to self-sufficiency. Through work with homeless youth, NPHY creates productive, healthy adults who contribute to society. Strengthening and complementing the high-quality direct services for homeless youth, NPHY is dedicated to advocating for the Las Vegas Valley’s homeless youth population and serves as a leader in systems-level efforts to eliminate homelessness among Nevada’s youth. For more information or to support our life-changing work for homeless youth, please visit nphy.org.

Move 4 Less is the leading Las Vegas-based moving company. Services encompass local and long distance residential and commercial moves, storage, packing, logistics and specialty packing and crating. Move 4 Less continues to participate in a wide range of community activities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The company is offering trucks and moving staff to help move essential items throughout the valley. To learn more about their community involvement, visit www.move4lessnevada.com call 702-381-1200.