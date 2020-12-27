Move 4 Less to pay moving costs for families affected by COVID-19

People who need to move because of the pandemic and can’t afford the cost can apply for the second cycle of the Moving Our Community initiative.

Developed by Move 4 Less, the program helps local families who have to relocate from their current residence because of COVID-19-triggered economic hardship. Move 4 Less owners Avi Cohen and Moti Perez are paying for the moves.

“We understand people are having a difficult time making ends meet because of the pandemic, so we created the Moving Our Community program several months ago as a way that we and the Move 4 Less team can help families in a meaningful way,” said the co-owners of the family-owned Las Vegas-based moving company. “We were overwhelmed by the compelling stories the first group of selected families shared with us about the pandemic’s effects on them — and the continued housing complications for some — that we’ve launched another phase of this program to help ease the burden of more people.”

Moving Our Community applications are due by midnight Dec. 31 and should include how applicants have been affected by the pandemic and why they need to move. Nominations may be made by a third party. At least five families will be selected. Their moves should be to and from locations with a Las Vegas, Henderson or North Las Vegas address and should be scheduled between Jan. 11 and April 30.

Applications can be completed by visiting move4lessnevada.com and scrolling down to the Moving Our Community section on the home page and clicking “Apply Now” or by answering the designated questions and sending responses to Moving Our Community, c/o Move 4 Less, 6630 Arroyo Springs, Ste. 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113.

A committee of Move 4 Less managers, staff and Cohen and Perez will determine the Moving Our Community recipients. A company representative will notify them by Jan. 8 to coordinate their move logistics.

For the inaugural Moving Our Community Program recipients, Move 4 Less has only been able to complete moves for two families and is storing furniture for another family awaiting suitable alternate housing. The company will move the two remaining families when their housing situations are resolved.

Move 4 Less has implemented safety, health and sanitizing procedures to protect employees and customers in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Southern Nevada Health District.