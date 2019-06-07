Move into Summerlin this summer

Summerlin currently offers nearly 180 floor plans in 40 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $250,000s to more than $1 million.

Caledonia by KB Home has two homes available for immediate move-in. The neighborhood is in Stonebridge, one of Summerlin’s newest villages. (Summerlin)

Summerlin offers nearly 180 floor plans in 40 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $250,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are dozens of new homes available for immediate, or nearly immediate, move-in this summer, making the dream of homeownership in Summerlin a summertime reality.

In the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, seven homes will be ready in less than 30 days.

Two homes are part of Reverence’s Collections I and are priced at $441,046 and $481,190, both offering 2,416 square feet. One Collection II home that spans 1,920 square feet is available for $544,001, and four homes in Collection III that range from 2,313 square feet to 2,495 square feet are priced from $603,245 to $681,205.

In the village of Stonebridge along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Caledonia by KB Home has two homes ready for immediate move-in. Lot No. 88 offers 1,850 square feet on one level and is priced at $459,750. And Lot No. 112 offers 1,965 square feet on a single level and priced at $619,750. Shadow Point by Toll Brothers has two homes for immediate occupancy that range from 2,285 square feet to 2,371 square feet and priced at $735,995 and $736,995, respectively. Westcott by Lennar has one move-in-ready home that offers from 1,834 square feet to 2,099 square feet and priced from $405,990 to $429,990. Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes offers one move-in-ready home at 2,159 square feet, priced at $645,617.

The Paseos village, located west of the 215 Beltway, offers sweeping valley views and boasts several amenities. Savona by Woodside Homes offers a home with Strip and mountain views that spans 3,220 square feet and is priced at $741,155.

Santa Rosa by Lennar has four town homes ready for immediate move-in that range from 1,483 square feet to 1,845 square feet and priced from the low- to mid-$300,000s. Coronado by Edward Homes has one town home ready for move-in. Priced at $355,900, it spans 1,475 square feet. And Los Altos by Toll Brothers has one luxury home ready for occupancy. It spans 3,564 square feet and is priced at $961,995.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations. Five Savu floor plans from 1,734 square feet to 2,402 square feet are priced from $429,000 to $451,456. The Revo floor plan has three homes for immediate move-in, spanning from 2,047 square feet to 2,492 square feet and priced from $453,465 to $465,530.

The Moda floor plan offers from 874 square feet to 1,430 square feet and has five homes ready for occupancy, priced from $345,495 to $373,150. And finally, five Evoke homes are ready for immediate move-in and offer from 1,252 square feet to 1,925 square feet, priced from $374,045 to $394,430.

Two homes remain at Silver Ridge by William Lyon Homes in The Ridges, Summerlin’s exclusive custom and luxury home enclave. The homes range from 3,733 square feet to 4,600 square feet and are priced from $1,671,224 to $1,934,221. Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers has three immediate move-in town homes that start at 2,105 square feet are and priced from $675,258 to $865,995. One town home is on Jack Nicklaus Bear’s Best golf course.

Shea Homes Trilogy neighborhood in the village of South Square offers attached homes for active adults, ages 55-plus. Four homes are available for immediate move-in, spanning from 1,912 square feet to 2,538 square feet and priced from the high $500,000s.

Six neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region, offer immediate move-in homes, and all embrace the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes has two move-in-ready homes at 1,599 square feet and priced from $372,024 to $378,670. At Ironwood by Toll Brothers, two homes are ready for move-in. Both span 2,823 square feet and are priced at $807,995 and $803,995. Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes has a move-in-ready home that offers 3,679 square feet, priced at $973,777.

Terra Luna by Pardee Homes has five homes ready for immediate occupancy. They range from 2,985 square feet to 3,144 square feet and are priced from $644,575 to $692,540. Skystone by Woodside Homes has two available homes. One offers 2,990 square feet and is priced at $750,842. The second spans 3,200 square feet and is priced at $750,842.

And finally, Regency Toll Brothers, offers active living for homeowners, ages 55-plus. Five homes are ready for immediate move-in in three different collections that range from 1,665 square feet to 2,479 square feet. Homes in the Summit Collection are priced from $557,995. The move-in-ready home in the Pinnacle Collection is priced at $793,995; and the available home in the Pinnacle Collection is offered at $822,995.

