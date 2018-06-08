Nevada Builder Trade In program leads to buyers to beazer

Sometimes, the homebuying and home-selling process goes smoothly with the home search landing “the perfect home in the perfect location” and the sale of the homeowner’s current home moving quickly. At least this was the case for the Pearsons, who purchased a brand-new home on contingency through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program.

Sometimes, the homebuying and home-selling process goes smoothly with the home search landing “the perfect home in the perfect location” and the sale of the homeowner’s current home moving quickly. At least that was the case for the Pearsons, who bought a new home on contingency through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program.

The Las Vegas Valley family is among the hundreds who have chosen the program to buy a new home from a homebuilder on contingency while selling their current residence at the same time when working with Robin Smith and Robert Smith of the Smith Team of Keller Williams Las Vegas, who operate the contingency program in Southern Nevada.

“We had been in our home for 22 years, and we just decided it was time for a change. We wanted a little bit bigger home, and we just happened to find this community that we fell in love with that was constructed by Beazer Homes,” Cassandra Pearson said.

“It is located just right next to a mountain hillside, and it appealed to us because we like to hike and bike. We actually got the lot right next to the mountain, and that is what we fell in love with.”

To buy the home under construction, the family needed to sell their current residence. The neighborhood sales office suggested that they look into the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, of which Beazer Homes is a builder-partner. Other builder-partners constructing 50-plus new-home neighborhoods in Southern Nevada include CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Woodside Homes, and Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb.

The Pearsons met the Smith Team to learn more details about the program and the contingency purchase process. The Smith Team provided a complimentary market analysis or projected price for which the home could be listed for sale so that the Pearsons could weigh the feasibility of buying the new home. After choosing the program, their home was listed for sale, with the Smith Team offering a reduced commission and the buyers’ agent the standard 3 percent commission.

“Our house sold five days after listing, and the entire process seemed effortless, at least on our part,” Pearson said.

The sale enabled the family to buy a 2,540-square-foot home with four bedrooms, a loft and balcony featuring city views on the home site that they fell in love with. They moved in March.

The Smith Team helped throughout the selling and purchasing process, working with the buyer of their former home and the builder of their new one.

“We had wonderful experience working with Robin Smith and her team. The entire staff was professional, courteous and knowledgeable. They were always available if we had question and kept us well-informed throughout,” Pearson said.

“(We give) a special thank you to Robert Smith for being with us during our walk-through of the old and new house, and (we) thank … Robin Smith and her team for their hard work and dedication to our home buying/selling endeavor.”

The Nevada Builder Trade In Program incorporates components of Keller Williams International’s multifaceted contingency program.

With offering a complimentary market analysis and a reduced commission on the home sale, the Smith Team offers clients guidance on minor repairs and upgrades that might increase their home’s sales price before listing it on the market. After the sale, the Smiths will help arrange moving services or help locate a temporary rental, if needed, between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

Homeowners interested in the program can gain additional information by contacting the Smith Team at 702-460-5080, visiting ISellLasVegas.com or inquiring at a builder-partner neighborhood.

Those interested in buying a home on contingency at a non-builder-partner neighborhood and receive benefits similar to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program should contact the Smith Team before starting their home search.