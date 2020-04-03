70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Nevada Realtors supports statewide eviction moratorium

Provided Content
April 3, 2020 - 1:11 pm
 

The statewide Nevada Realtors issued a statement from NVR President Chris Bishop about Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordering all evictions in Nevada to be suspended during the state of emergency related to the coronavirus.

“On behalf of Nevada Realtors and our more than 18,000 members throughout the state, we support Gov. Sisolak’s decision to suspend evictions and are committed to working with everyone involved to make sure this unprecedented action goes as smoothly as possible.

“We have already been encouraging our members to do everything in their power to work out solutions with Nevadans who own and rent homes. Our members, including those who own or manage rental properties, understand that our fellow Nevadans are especially hard-hit by this public health and economic crisis. We encourage them to continue doing everything possible to treat their clients, tenants and others with compassion as we work together to get through this.

“As Gov. Sisolak pointed out, this order does not constitute free rent. It allows Nevadans to postpone — but not eliminate — their rent payments. Nevadans will still need to meet their financial obligations once this crisis is over.

“Our association also supports Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine’s announcement that Nevada lenders have agreed to a 90-day grace period for late fees and mortgage payments.

“Our association is working with the Nevada Bankers Association and has been assured that NBA members throughout the state are working with their customers on a case-by-case basis to help them through this crisis. We are encouraging NVR members, property managers and the property owners they represent to check with banks for assistance programs being detailed on their websites, to ask their bankers about such programs and to share any personal stresses and challenges they or their tenants may be encountering.

“We join state and NBA leaders in encouraging all distressed borrowers in Nevada to contact their lenders as soon as they think they may not be able to make their upcoming payments so banks can provide all available protections and assistance.”

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors (NVAR), is a professional trade association with more than 18,000 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit nevadarealtors.org.

MOST READ
1
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
2
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
3
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
4
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County
5
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Phyllis Gurgevich
Nevada Bankers Association look for solutions amid crisis
Provided Content

Nevada Bankers Association CEO Phyllis Gurgevich issued a statement following an announcement by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that he is temporarily suspending all foreclosures in the state during the coronavirus crisis.

The new, modern Pardee Homes neighborhood Arden at Inspirada is open for private tours. (Pardee ...
Appointments needed for Pardee home tours
Provided Content

Pardee Homes offers personal appointments to visit the new Arden neighborhood at Inspirada. Guests with private, one-on-one appointments will be able to tour the modern model homes and learn about the newest neighborhood in West Henderson.

Mark Stark
Vegas real esate expert Mark Stark provides online updates
Provided Content

Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise, is working to communicate with his 3,500 real estate sales executives in Nevada, Arizona and California through Facebook Live events every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Stark and his company’s vice president of sales, Rick Berube, cover topics including market changes, working with homebuyers and sellers during COVID-19 regulations and interest rates, among other topics.

Six model homes, complete with landscaping and many with special upgrades and details typical o ...
Six model homes for sale in The Cliffs Village at Summerlin
Provided Content

Six model homes, complete with landscaping and many with special upgrades and details typical of a model home, including three that are fully furnished, are now available for purchase in The Cliffs village within the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Woodside Homes continues construction and sales of homes during COVID-19 crisis. Builder implem ...
Woodside collects protection equipment for health care workers
Provided Content

Woodside Homes has joined Leading Builders of America’s urgent, national call to collect unused, excess masks and eye protection equipment from its trade partners. These are being collected at D.R. Horton Division Office, 1081 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson. Cash donations are also being accepted at directrelief.org . The public can follow the effort on social media at #BuildersCare.

Construction continues on Remington Nevada's Mountain’s Edge Marketplace at the southwest cor ...
Remington continues construction on Mountain’s Edge Marketplace
Provided Content

Remington Nevada, a premier commercial land development company in the southwest valley, is entering the final phase of construction at its largest shopping center in Nevada, Mountain’s Edge Marketplace at the southwest corner of Buffalo Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

Gordon Miles
Americana Holdings partners with Curbio for renovation solutions
Provided Content

Americana Holdings, parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties, has partnered with Curbio, a home renovation technology company, to provide renovation solutions to its clients in Arizona, Nevada and California. The company launched its partnership in Arizona a few months ago and will begin offering the service in Nevada in January.

More than 20 model homes in Summerlin can be toured virtually. Search SummerlinTV on YouTube an ...
Summerlin offers virtual home tours
Provided Content

In the new environment of social distancing, Summerlin invites Southern Nevadans to enjoy virtual tours of more than 20 new-home neighborhoods from the comfort of their own couch. The videos, which are generally less than two minutes in length each, offer a bird’s eye view of homes in all styles, price points, elevations and configurations.

Christine Hess
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS — MARCH 21
Provided Content

After an extensive executive search, the Nevada Housing Coalition board of directors hired Christine (Bekes) Hess as the first executive director for the statewide nonprofit.

City National Bank colleagues take part in Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas' project with two hom ...
City National donates $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity project in Henderson
Provided Content

City National Bank has announced it has provided Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas with a $5,000 donation in support of the organization’s build project in Henderson. City National is supporting Habitat for Humanity in a number of its major markets as part of a nationwide initiative.