Nevada Realtors to host state conference Sept. 26-27

The statewide Nevada Realtors association is hosting its annual State Conference and Xplode Las Vegas educational event for its members at the M Resort Spa Casino on Sept. 26-27.

Nevada Realtors The custom RALI Cares trailer includes a full-size replica of a teen’s bedroom to teach visitors about the signs of drug abuse.

Retired U.S. Army Gen. Arthur T. Dean

With a theme of “Navigating through Disruption,” it features more than 19 speakers covering a range of real estate and related topics, from a briefing by association leaders on “Legislative Disruption” to a Friday keynote presentation by Steve Sims, the author of “Bluefishing — the Art of Making Things Happen.” For information or tickets to the conference, visit xplodethis.com/nevada.

At 9:28 a.m. on Sept. 27, retired U.S. Army Gen. Arthur T. Dean is scheduled to speak about prescription drug abuse and how NVR and others are partnering with the nonprofit Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) Nevada coalition to combat it. Dean, who retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of major general after a distinguished 31-year military career, is now the chairman and CEO of Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA).

RALI Nevada is also offering NVR members tours of its RALI Cares trailer, which includes a mobile replica of a teen’s bedroom and demonstrates how and where they may be hiding or using drugs and drug-related items. This will be the Nevada debut of this RALI Cares vehicle, which is one of two such trailers that began touring the U.S. in March to educate parents and others and to raise awareness of this issue.

The statewide association also will share details about its new nevadarealtors.org website, along with a program that makes news and information available to anyone with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home systems. To get NVR news, users of the smart speaker systems can ask Alexa to “enable Nevada Realtors” and tell Google Home to “talk to Nevada Realtors.” Within seconds, they’ll hear real estate news, information about educational opportunities, a message from Nevada Realtors President Keith Lynam and NVR’s “Legal Minute” programs.

