Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory

Five Summerlin neighborhoods are down to fewer than 20 remaining homes, and four neighborhoods are down to less than 20 percent of their total remaining home inventory. In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Summerlin

The neighborhoods are primarily located in the districts of Redpoint, Redpoint Square and Kestrel in Summerlin West, located on elevated topography just west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue.

Several parks and open spaces are being developed in the area, including recently opened Ridge Pine Park that features a playground, adult exercise stations and shaded seating areas. The first phase of Redpoint Arroyo, a linear park and trail that lines Redpoint Drive and is slated for completion by year-end, includes shaded seating, picnic areas and adult exercise stations. Redpoint Paseo, which runs alongside the westernmost neighborhoods of Redpoint, is scheduled for completion in 2024. Redpoint Paseo features a tot-lot playground, shaded seating and adult exercise stations. New parks and paseos are under development in the district of Kestrel and Kestrel Commons, adding to the area’s overall vibrancy and opportunities to play and stay active outdoors.

The Summerlin West area also features many popular Summerlin amenities that have long added to the area’s vitality, including Fox Hill Climbing adventure park; The Vistas pool, community center and park; The Vistas North and South Parks; and Paseos Park, complete with a splash pad ideal for cool summer fun.

In the district of Redpoint are two Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods nearing sellout.

They include Overlook and Kings Canyon. Overlook offers two expansive single-story floor plans measuring 2,722 square feet and 3,064 square feet, respectively, and priced from approximately $1.2 and $1.4 million. Kings Canyon offers three floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations that range from 2,379 square feet to 3,014 square feet, priced from approximately $1 million.

The Arches by Lennar, also located in the district of Redpoint, offers three large floor plans, each with a Next Gen suite, measuring from 3,775 square feet to 3,976 square feet and priced from approximately $1.6 million. Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers features six one- and two-story floor plans from 2,002 square feet to 2,824 square feet, priced from the high $700,000s. And Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes offers four one- and two-story floor plans from 2,851 square feet to 4,573 square feet, with starting prices from just over $1.1 million.

In the district of Redpoint Square are two neighborhoods down to fewer than 20 homes.

They include Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes that offers three two-story floor plans from 1,953 square feet to 2,280 square feet, priced from the $700,000s. Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers five unique two- and three-story elevations from 1,355 square feet to 1,899 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

In the district of Kestrel, also located in Summerlin West, Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison offers a mix of two- and three-story floor plans from 1,649 square feet to 2,242 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s.

Age-qualified living, Trilogy by Shea Homes has fewer than 20 percent of its home inventory remaining. Located further south off Town Center Drive and the 215 Beltway, this neighborhood offers an abundance of nearby neighborhood retail and service options in addition to exclusive amenities. The staff-gated neighborhood offers 13 unique single- and two-story attached home floor plans for age-qualified buyers age 55-plus. Trilogy homes measure from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and are priced from the $600,000s. The neighborhood’s activities, events, concerts, classes and clubs offer many opportunities to enjoy life and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle. The Outlook Club is at the center of social gatherings and houses a resort-style pool, fitness center, culinary studio, pickleball courts and bocce ball courts.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is the home of the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, constructed by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.