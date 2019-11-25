52°F
Nine Summerlin villages have 34 new neighborhoods

November 25, 2019 - 8:55 am
 

Summerlin offers 156 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million, most built by popular and prominent national homebuilders including Toll Brothers, William Lyon Homes, KB Home, Pulte Homes, Pardee Homes, Shea Homes, Woodside Homes, Richmond American and Lennar.

Located along the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin boasts more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada, including 250-plus parks of all sizes, 150-plus miles of trails, 26 schools and its own vibrant and bustling downtown. Downtown Summerlin, with 125 dining, shopping and entertainment options, is home to the practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators professional Triple-A baseball team.

“It’s no wonder more than 100,000 residents have chosen to make Summerlin their home,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “The community offers the region’s premier quality of life that has long been considered the gold standard in Southern Nevada. Created by a thoughtful master plan that was years in the making and unparalleled attention to design and detail, Summerlin is in a league of its own. Today, the community boasts a broad range of homes in a variety of styles and price points, making it the community of choice for homebuyers from all walks of life.”

In the village of Stonebridge along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, seven neighborhoods offer a range of single-family homes in one- and two-story elevations. Homes in the village range from approximately 1,600 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s to more than $800,000.

The Paseos village, located west of the 215 Beltway, offers sweeping valley views and boasts several amenities, including Fox Hill and The Paseos parks, with two elementary schools. The village is nearly sold out, but town homes are still available and range from 1,438 square feet to 2,209 square feet with prices starting from the low $300,000s.

In Summerlin Centre, located west of the 215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin, contemporary living options in a variety of attached town homes in two- and three-story elevations are available. They range from approximately 1,100 square feet to nearly 2,500 square feet and are priced from the high $200,000s.

Seven neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region embrace the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and boast many nearby amenities including Oak Leaf Park and three schools. Single-family homes in The Cliffs range from just over 1,500 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet, priced from mid-$300,000s to more than $800,000.

In the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, a variety of single-family homes range from just over 2,100 square feet to more than 4,800 square feet. Reverence homes, with access to a resident-exclusive clubhouse and community park, are priced from the low $400,000s to the high $800,000s.

In the golf-course themed village of The Canyons, luxurious condominium flats are selling near TPC Las Vegas. They range from just over 2,000 square feet to more than 3,700 square feet and are priced from the low $600,000s to more than $1.4 million.

Active adult living is alive and well in the village of South Square, where a variety of attached, single- and two-story homes are selling from the high $400,000s to the high $600,000s and offering from just over 1,500 square feet to more than 2,900 square feet.

In The Mesa village is the neighborhood of Mesa Ridge, offering single-family luxury homes from nearly 3,000 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet, priced from the low $800,000s to more than $1 million.

And finally, in The Ridges, Summerlin’s exclusive custom and luxury home enclave, town homes are still available. They range from just over 2,100 square feet to more than 3,200 square feet and are priced from the high $600,000s.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

As part of its new promotion, “A New Home for the Holiday," Summit Homes offers four residen ...
Summit offers a new home for the holidays
Summit Homes of Nevada gleefully presents its new promotion called “A New Home for the Holidays.” It offers four unique residences in three of the builder’s different boutique Las Vegas communities: Bermuda Ridge, Centennial Crossing and Riley Circle.

Pardee Homes is offering two Axis model homes for sale. The ultra-modern Frame model home inclu ...
Pardee showcases luxury Axis home models in Henderson
Pardee Homes is offering the ultimate in elevated living with the sale of two stunning model homes — Frame and Sky X — in the upscale Axis neighborhood on a terraced hillside in Henderson. Both include swimming pools and spectacular views of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Griffin town home offers dual master suites. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)
Beazer town homes start at $156,990
Beazer Homes is showcasing a beautiful collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community. Cliffs at Dover provides a unique combination of well-appointed features, resort-style amenities and affordability.

Leashed, four-legged friends are encouraged to enjoy the fenced-off Doggie Zone, hosted by Cade ...
Cadence to host-five year anniversary Dec. 14
It has been five years since Cadence, Henderson’s newest master-planned community, turned on the lights with its “Lights On” event. Cadence is now home to more than 1,650 families, offers a choice of three schools and welcomed the Cadence Animal Hospital to the community.

Janice and Gerald Pellar, avid Vegas Golden Knights fans and Baton Rouge natives, are loving li ...
Golden Knights fans skate through retirement at One Las Vegas
Baton Rouge natives and avid Vegas Golden Knights fans, Gerald and Janice Pellar, were no strangers to Las Vegas when they began exploring possible cities for their high-energy and fun-filled retirement lifestyle. Frequent visitors to the city since 1975, the couple knew Las Vegas offered everything they wanted. Once the decision was made, all they had to do was find a home that fit their lifestyle.

Beazer Homes is showcasing its collection of new single- and two-story homes in Burson, a maste ...
Beazer builds master plan in Pahrump
Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump, 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Valley.

Margi Grein, Nevada State Contractors Board
Homeowners are protected when they hire a licensed contractor
There are many decisions involved when preparing to start a construction-related project on your home; the most important is determining who will perform the work. With several options available, it can be challenging to know which contractor is best to oversee your needs.

Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre is the newest major community parks to open in Summerlin. (Su ...
Summerlin opens community park
A new major park was completed in Summerlin, adding to the community’s already impressive list of more than 250 parks of all sizes and types. Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre brings the total number of major community parks in the community to 27.

 
Las Vegas parklike property has private well
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The exterior showcases astounding beauty and diversity of plant species including magnolia trees, fig-trees, roses, Iris, apricot and guava trees, flowering vines, Birds of paradise and other citrus trees. Mature pink flowering oleander trees surround the perimeter of the property.

 
Ring in 2020 in a 14th-floor Juhl penthouse
Celebrate the dawn of a new decade from your new penthouse home on the 14th floor of the iconic Juhl condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas, spanning an entire city block.