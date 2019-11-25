Nine Summerlin villages have 34 new neighborhoods

Santa Rosa town homes by Lennar is the last neighborhood in the Paseos village with new homes for sale. (Summerlin)

Summerlin offers 156 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million, most built by popular and prominent national homebuilders including Toll Brothers, William Lyon Homes, KB Home, Pulte Homes, Pardee Homes, Shea Homes, Woodside Homes, Richmond American and Lennar.

Located along the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin boasts more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada, including 250-plus parks of all sizes, 150-plus miles of trails, 26 schools and its own vibrant and bustling downtown. Downtown Summerlin, with 125 dining, shopping and entertainment options, is home to the practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators professional Triple-A baseball team.

“It’s no wonder more than 100,000 residents have chosen to make Summerlin their home,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “The community offers the region’s premier quality of life that has long been considered the gold standard in Southern Nevada. Created by a thoughtful master plan that was years in the making and unparalleled attention to design and detail, Summerlin is in a league of its own. Today, the community boasts a broad range of homes in a variety of styles and price points, making it the community of choice for homebuyers from all walks of life.”

In the village of Stonebridge along the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, seven neighborhoods offer a range of single-family homes in one- and two-story elevations. Homes in the village range from approximately 1,600 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s to more than $800,000.

The Paseos village, located west of the 215 Beltway, offers sweeping valley views and boasts several amenities, including Fox Hill and The Paseos parks, with two elementary schools. The village is nearly sold out, but town homes are still available and range from 1,438 square feet to 2,209 square feet with prices starting from the low $300,000s.

In Summerlin Centre, located west of the 215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin, contemporary living options in a variety of attached town homes in two- and three-story elevations are available. They range from approximately 1,100 square feet to nearly 2,500 square feet and are priced from the high $200,000s.

Seven neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region embrace the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and boast many nearby amenities including Oak Leaf Park and three schools. Single-family homes in The Cliffs range from just over 1,500 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet, priced from mid-$300,000s to more than $800,000.

In the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, a variety of single-family homes range from just over 2,100 square feet to more than 4,800 square feet. Reverence homes, with access to a resident-exclusive clubhouse and community park, are priced from the low $400,000s to the high $800,000s.

In the golf-course themed village of The Canyons, luxurious condominium flats are selling near TPC Las Vegas. They range from just over 2,000 square feet to more than 3,700 square feet and are priced from the low $600,000s to more than $1.4 million.

Active adult living is alive and well in the village of South Square, where a variety of attached, single- and two-story homes are selling from the high $400,000s to the high $600,000s and offering from just over 1,500 square feet to more than 2,900 square feet.

In The Mesa village is the neighborhood of Mesa Ridge, offering single-family luxury homes from nearly 3,000 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet, priced from the low $800,000s to more than $1 million.

And finally, in The Ridges, Summerlin’s exclusive custom and luxury home enclave, town homes are still available. They range from just over 2,100 square feet to more than 3,200 square feet and are priced from the high $600,000s.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.