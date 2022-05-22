Off-grid Palm Springs estate listed for $1.795M

An innovative Palm Springs estate uniquely designed to sustain an off-the-grid and self-sufficient lifestyle has been listed for $1,795,000.

The interior showcases high-end environmentally conscious finishes and appliances in nearly every room in the house. (BHHS)

The fireplace. (BHHS)

The kitchen. (BHHS)

The dining room. (BHHS)

The master bedroom. (BHHS)

The home includes three bedrooms. (BHHS)

One of the three baths. BHHS)

The house measures 2,519 square feet and has 6,193 square feet of outdoor living space. (BHHS)

BHHS Sprawling 2,519 square feet and nestled into the hillside of one of Palm Springs’ most historic neighborhoods, the desert sanctuary includes three bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage and 6,193 square feet of outdoor living space.

BHHS The kitchen’s minimalistic design offers dual wrap-around islands, polished cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, versatile warming drawer, top-of-the-line wine refrigerator and retractable exhaust system.

BHHS The newly renovated estate grounds encompass a resort-style pool with PebbleTec finishes, a six-person spa, outdoor barbecue area and panoramic views of the surrounding mountain ranges and Coachella Valley.

A Palm Springs estate designed to sustain an off-the-grid and self-sufficient lifestyle has been listed for $1.795 million. John White, of John White Real Estate Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has been selected to represent the home at 2270 E. Smokewood Ave. in Araby Cove community.

“Nearly every element of this eco-friendly retreat epitomizes luxury off-grid living,” White said. “This estate is remarkably designed to encompass the latest innovations in sustainable and energy-efficient resources, from Tesla solar panels to the Tesla home battery system and car charger. It is almost completely self-reliant. The current owners have spent 17 years expanding and upgrading the property to boast top-of-the-line amenities and modern regenerative resources.”

The secluded estate features a dual solar panel system with nearly 10 kilowatts of power, double the amount found in a typical structure, in order to sufficiently support the air-conditioning system with no restraints in the desert climate.

The home is also equipped with a Tesla Powerwall, high-power Tesla car-charging system, water carbon purification system, on-demand water-heating recirculation system, solar-powered pool and spa heater, Mitsubishi minisplit heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system.

“In addition to the home’s built-to-last efficiency, its authenticity is unmatched,” White said. “This estate has single-handedly redefined forward-thinking design through its attention to detail, innovative indoor-outdoor living spaces and minimalistic approach.”

Measuring 2,519 square feet and nestled into the hillside of one of Palm Springs’ most historic neighborhoods, the desert sanctuary includes three bedrooms, three baths, two-car garage and 6,193 square feet of outdoor living space. The interior showcases high-end environmentally conscious finishes and appliances in nearly every room in the house, including the open-concept kitchen and spa-like baths.

The eco-friendly paradise greets guests with a Fiberglass front door and double-glazed windows designed to reflect heat for efficient insulation.

Once inside, the home flaunts expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, bamboo flooring, earthquake sheer wall paneling and double sliding glass doors throughout for a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

The kitchen’s minimalistic design offers dual wrap-around islands, polished cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, versatile warming drawer, top-of-the-line wine refrigerator and retractable exhaust system. The elongated islands seamlessly lead into the living room and dining areas, featuring vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by natural stones.

The upgraded primary bedroom boasts spa-like features with a jetted bathtub, dual walk-in shower, river rock countertops, low-flow toilets, oversized walk-in closet and convenient access to the backyard oasis. The newly renovated estate grounds encompass a resort-style pool with PebbleTec finishes, a six-person spa, outdoor barbecue area and panoramic views of the surrounding mountain ranges and Coachella Valley.

Just steps away from the valley’s most popular hiking trails, the home is at the base of the nationally renowned Southridge community. Southridge was home to a Louis Vuitton fashion show in 2015. The estate was designed by famed architects John Lautner and Hugh Kaptur, who also created the iconic Bob Hope House. Some of the homes Lautner and Kaptur designed in the community were also featured in the 1971 James Bond film, “Diamonds Are Forever,” and the 2013 documentary film, “Quiet Elegance.”

To learn more about 2270 E. Smokewood Ave. or to inquire about a tour, visit johnwhiterealtor.com.