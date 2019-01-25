Ogden condo offers low-maintenance, vibrant downtown living experience

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas dining, culture and arts scene, The Cragin residence, No. 2114, at The Ogden – 150 N. Las Vegas Boulevard – excites with highly curated modern design finishes and low-maintenance living that’s only steps away from endless memorable lifestyle experiences.

The Ogden showcases The Cragin residence, which has highly curated modern design finishes. (The Ogden)

This three-bedroom, two bath corner home — part of The Ogden’s limited-release Premier Collection – enjoys a chef-inspired kitchen with stainless-steel Samsung smart appliances. You can arrange for ride-share transportation, order groceries or look up new recipes right from the refrigerator door! Quartz counters with waterfall side finishes, soft closing champagne-colored cabinet drawers and doors and a generous peninsula counter with ample space for prepping food or serving guests round out this unique kitchen space that opens to loft-like great room dining and living room areas.

Wood floors throughout the more than 1,800-square-foot home bring durability and style to complement the home’s sleek and welcoming modern aesthetics. You’ll also enjoy 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows that invite plenty of natural light and expansive views of the valley and mountain ranges in this lock-and-leave gem.

The spacious master bedroom is great for unwinding, while the adjacent bathroom suite offers a large walk-in shower, dual vanities, undermounted sinks, Kohler fixtures and modern Bianco Carrera tiles. The roomy second bedroom also has a private balcony with sweeping city views.

There’s also keyless entry and plenty of wall space in an expansive entryway for your favorite art or other decorative touches.

Ogden residents also enjoy access to the property’s Sky Deck, social lounge, rooftop pool, fitness center, concierge services, assigned parking spaces, electric car charging station, 24-hour security, pet park, a calendar full of social events led by a dedicated lifestyle director, and ground-floor retail that includes restaurants, bars and a beauty-salon. Enjoy walkable access to the popular Fremont East Entertainment District and its award-winning breweries, boutique stores and restaurants. Or visit the Fremont Street Experience and its iconic destinations like The Plaza, Golden Nugget and Downtown Grand.

Offered at $659,900, for a limited time, buyers can take advantage of an extraordinary three years of prepaid homeowners association fees on contracts written by Jan. 31 that close within 90 days and use The Ogden’s preferred lender. For inquiries, contact Ogden Condominium Specialist, Jeslie Jeffry at jeslie@ogdenlv.com or 702-748-4700.