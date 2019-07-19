On-campus apartments open at UNLV

With construction now complete on The Degree, a 226-unit, on-campus student housing community at UNLV, students have started to move into their new homes in advance of the fall 2019 semester.

With construction now complete on The Degree, a 226-unit, on-campus student housing community at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, students have started to move into their new homes in advance of the fall 2019 semester.

The new, five-story mid-rise is at 4259 S. Maryland Parkway on the northeast end of the UNLV campus. It boasts a capacity of up to 758 students, and as the largest student housing apartment complex in the state, it represents a significant investment in UNLV’s campus and the Maryland Parkway corridor.

The Degree is the first phase of the overall U-District, a contemporary, urban lifestyle student housing community that will eventually add up to 3,000 beds to UNLV’s campus through a public-private partnership between UNLV and local developer The Midby Cos.

“The Degree represents a significant investment that will uplift both the UNLV campus and the overall Maryland Parkway corridor currently undergoing a significant revitalization,” said Eric Midby, CEO and director of development, The Midby Cos. “It’s a great asset for UNLV that will help to attract more out-of-state students, and it helps to support the reimagination of one of the most important corridors in our valley.”

The certificate of occupancy for the project was achieved at the end of the spring 2019 semester, which allows students the option of immediately moving into the project before classes resume in the fall. Many students have elected to take advantage of this option, and additional early move-in dates for students are scheduled throughout the summer.

The Degree offers students upscale modern, fully furnished apartments in a variety of two- and four-bedroom floor plans, all of which have a balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Every bedroom at The Degree has its own private bath and ample closet storage. The spacious common areas of each apartment include a living room, television and entertainment-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

The Degree is intended primarily for UNLV undergraduate students, graduate students and faculty/staff, but is open to students from all colleges and universities that are part of Nevada System of Higher Education. Leases are executed by bed space and roommate-matching services are available. Internet and basic cable are included with rent, while utilities are paid separately.

Featuring resort-style amenities, The Degree includes a fitness center, a 2,000-square-foot pool, volleyball court, an outdoor fire pit and grill stations, as well as a 456-space, controlled access parking garage. Student-friendly conveniences include team rooms, media and social lounges and numerous private study rooms. With numerous energy-conscious features, the project was built to LEED Silver requirements. Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council is expected later this summer.

“Quality, on-campus housing helps to enhance the overall student experience,” said Juanita Fain, UNLV vice president of Student Affairs. “One of our goals is to provide students with a high-quality and well-rounded experience that includes on-campus living, and The Degree helps take us to the next level. More students living on campus will encourage greater participation in events, including arts and entertainment, athletics, lectures and educational activities.”

Leasing of The Degree for the fall 2019 is ongoing, though some floor plans are already sold out. Students interested in fall occupancy are urged to reserve their unit quickly to avoid missing out.

In addition to The Degree, The Midby Cos. offers students another on-campus apartment option at its Legacy LV complex that is immediately adjacent to The Degree.

Legacy LV is a renovated garden-style apartment complex that began converting to student-only occupancy in 2015. Since 2018, the complex has been operated exclusively for UNLV and other Nevada System of Higher Education students and maintains near capacity occupancy.

Information for both The Degree and Legacy LV can be found at liveudistrict.com or at unlv.edu/housing.