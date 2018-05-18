One Las Vegas gets Fannie Mae approval

One Las Vegas, the twin, 20-story condominium tower on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd., has received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options as low as 3 percent down for eligible primary homebuyers.

One Las Vegas, the twin, 20-story condominium tower on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard at 8255 S. Las Vegas Blvd., has received approval from Fannie Mae to offer financing options as low as 3 percent down for eligible primary homebuyers. An open house to explain the benefits of the new financing program and showcase the community is set for May 20 from noon to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. One Las Vegas homes range from 1,252 square feet to 2,857 square feet and priced from the low $300,000s, with many floor plans offering views of the mountains and the Strip. One Las Vegas’ resort-style lifestyle is created by an abundance of first-rate amenities, including resort pool deck, tennis courts, state-of-the-art fitness center, massage rooms, event space, sports lounge, movie theatre, co-op business center, conference room, library and dog parks.