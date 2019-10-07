79°F
One Las Vegas offers Residence No. 912 for immediate move-in

October 7, 2019 - 4:48 pm
 

Stellar service and lavish amenities are part of the package when you call Residence No. 912 at One Las Vegas home.

Minutes from Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Raiders, this two-tower luxury condominium complex with a Las Vegas Boulevard South address makes it easy to get your fill of the best Las Vegas has to offer in world-class entertainment, dining and sports.

Residence No. 912 is available for immediate move-in. The 1,572-square-foot luxury condominium features two bedrooms, plus den; 2½ baths; 10-foot ceilings; light-filled rooms; expansive windows and contemporary finishes. The open floor plan includes a large great room and spacious dining area, plus two terraces to take in the panoramic views.

Residence No. 912 is offered at $449,900, and for a limited time, cash buyers can enjoy three years of prepaid homeowners association fees on all contracts written through Oct. 31.

In the heart of the new home is a sleek, modern, chef-inspired kitchen. Features include an abundance of preparation space, waterfallisland/breakfast bar, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and new modern cabinets and General Electric stainless steel appliances.

Flowing seamlessly from the kitchen is a generous dining area perfect for casual meals but large enough for formal entertaining. The adjacent spacious and comfortable great room is ideal for lounging in an overstuffed chair, frolicking with the family dog or hosting a Sunday afternoon football party when you’re not partying at the new stadium. Just off the living area is a den tailor-made for a home office, children’s playroom or a version of a high-rise luxury “she-shed.”

When you’re seeking refuge from a fast-paced world, nothing says dream home like the tranquility of a master bedroom suite where you can enjoy a relaxing moment on the private balcony or curl up with your favorite play list in an intimate seating area. The spalike master suite bath offers a large, stand-alone soaking tub, custom cabinet finishes, granite counters and a shower with a frameless enclosure.

The master suite also boasts two large, custom walk-in closets. A second bedroom with private bath is ideal for guests.

Residents of One Las Vegas have access to luxury services including 24-hour, full-service concierge and on-site dry cleaning; a state-of-the-art fitness center; resort-style pool; tennis court; movie theater; massage room; dog parks and sports lounge.

Minutes from the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip, One Las Vegas is just down the street from Town Center’s shopping, dining and entertainment. One Las Vegas is minutes from the excitement of NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena and coming soon, Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders. For the ultimate in convenience, One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and McCarran International Airport.

For more information, contact Renee Moses or Tracy Martin at 702-405-9020. Or visit us at theonelv.com.

